On Wednesday (July 7), as many as 60 Hindus were mass converted to Islam in the Sindh province of Pakistan.

A man, identified as one Abdul Rauf Nizamani, has been the facilitator of the mass conversion process. In a Facebook post, the accused rejoiced, “Alhamdullilah aj meri nigrani me 60 log musalman hui hain inke liye dua karen (Today, 60 people accepted Islam under my watch. Please pray for them.”

Screengrab of the visuals from the mass conversion

According to the Facebook profile of Abdul Rauf Nizamani, he is the Chairman of the Municipal Committee in Matli in Sindh of Pakistan. The accused boasts of a whopping 4,275 followers on his personal profile.

Screengrab of the Facebook profile of the accused.

In a video posted by him, an Islamic cleric could be seen making the 60-odd Hindus chant Kalma (Islamic oath of allegiance) and ensuring their full-fledged conversion.

Video courtesy: Youtube/OpIndia

In a subsequent video, the said Islamic cleric could be seen claiming that it was their recitation of the first-ever Namaz. “The only objective in the life of a Muslim is to make Allah happy. Only then, the purpose of your life will be fulfilled. Only the lives of those, approved by Allah, move forward,” the cleric could be seen speaking to the new converts.

13-year-old Hindu girl abducted, forcefully converted to Islam

Sindh province in Pakistan has been the hotbed of forced religious conversion.

Earlier in March, a 13-year-old Hindu girl named Kavita Oad from Kandhkot area of Sindh was reportedly abducted and then forcibly converted to Islam. A video of the incident went viral online and was shared by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat on Twitter.

In the video, the minor girl was seen sitting on the ground with a mob surrounding her and conducting the conversion ceremony. According to Inayat, the conversion ceremony was facilitated by notorious cleric Mian Mithoo of the Bharchundi mosque. Mithoo is a hardline cleric and politician and is notorious for systematically carrying out kidnappings and forced conversions of poor Hindu girls.

As per the information shared by Sukhdev Hemnani, Vice-President of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on Twitter, informed that he was following up the case with local officials. He said that the documents had proved that the girl was just 13 and he was getting the help of lawyers to file a case in court.