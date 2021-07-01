Thursday, July 1, 2021
Home News Reports 'We weren't happy with his relationship with Sikh girl': Sister of accused in J&K...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

‘We weren’t happy with his relationship with Sikh girl’: Sister of accused in J&K abduction and conversion to Islam row says

Shahid Nazir Bhat, the man accused of abducting and converting Manmeet Kaur, Sikh girl from Kashmir, is a divorcee with a six year old child.

OpIndia Staff
Sikh girl abduction and conversion case: Man's family says they did not approve of their relationship
156

The family of Shahid Nazir Bhat, man accused and arrested in abduction and religious conversion of Sikh girl in Jammu & Kashmir, says that they were not happy with his purported relationship with Manmeet Kaur. As per reports, Ruqaiya Bhat, claimed that her brother left their home on 21 June at 7 AM and are not aware if he has married Manmeet. However, she did say that they were not happy with their relationship.

Ruqaiya added that her brother was married previously and divorced his wife after two years and has a six year old daughter who lives with them. She said that they barely make ends meet and survive on his father’s income who works as an ironsmith. Shahid Nazir Bhat would reportedly help the father in his work and would do some travel related work occasionally.

Bhat’s three elder sisters are unmarried and live with the family. Ruqaiya further added that she had tried to alert the Sikh community about the relationship between her brother and Manmeet.

Sikh girl abduction and conversion case

As per reports, the family members of 18 year old Manmeet Kaur, a Sikh girl in Kashmir has alleged that she was abducted and married off after being converted to Islam. Sikh leaders have alleged that the conversion was forced. Two days later, she was handed back to her family and later married off to a Sikh man after she returned home. Bhat is currently lodged in jail.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termssikh girl manmeet, kashmiri sikh girl, sikh girl abduction and conversion case
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Zydus Cadila applies for emergency use approval for its ZyCov-D vaccine, ready to produce 5 crore doses by 2021 end

OpIndia Staff -
Sharvil Patel, MD, Cadila Healthcare said, "As the first-ever plasmid DNA vaccine for human use, ZyCoV-D has proven its safety and efficacy profile in our fight against Covid-19".
News Reports

13-year-old boy in Syrian camp for ‘Caliphate Cubs’ narrates how children were taught guns and Quran by ISIS, wants to go home in London

OpIndia Staff -
13-year-old Abdullah, who is held at a Kurdish-run detention centre for ISIS children, was brought to Syria from London by his parents who had joined ISIS

‘We weren’t happy with his relationship with Sikh girl’: Sister of accused in J&K abduction and conversion to Islam row says

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Shahid Nazir Bhat, the man accused of abducting and converting Manmeet Kaur, Sikh girl from Kashmir, is a divorcee with a six year old child.

Left-wing outlet The Hindu kneels before Chinese money, puts full-page advertorial celebrating 100 years of Communist Party of China

Media Shashank Bharadwaj -
The Hindu has published multiple editorials praising Xi Jinping and the CCP, not to mention full page advertorials paid for by the Chinese.

Dehradun: Bajrang Dal stops Welham school’s Halal meat tender, objects to Hindu students being forced to eat Halal

News Reports Anurag -
Bajrang Dal Dehradun protested against Welham School for its Halal meat tender.

Maharashtra: Thane resident asked to collect his own COVID-related death certificate

News Reports OpIndia Staff -
Thane man, who had recovered after contracting COVID in August 2020, was 'declared' dead by May 2021.

Recently Popular

Entertainment

Befitting reply? “Tapsee Pannu begs to producers to get ‘leftover’ roles” says Kangana Ranaut

OpIndia Staff -
Ranaut said that there was a time when Pannu took pride in when someone called her “gareeb producer ki Kangana (Kangana of poor producer).”
Read more
News Reports

‘Tricked into religious conversion for marriage and then father in law demanded sex’, J&K woman reveals her ordeal

OpIndia Staff -
Victim says her mother in law and other relatives asked her to get into marrying her father in law and having physical relationship with him 'to keep it within family'
Read more
News Reports

74% Indian Muslims prefer Sharia over Indian laws: Pew Research

Anurag -
Interfaith marriages find strongest opposition among the Muslim community as per the research. 80% Muslims do not want their women to marry non-Muslim men, while 76% do not want men to marry non-Muslim women.
Read more
News Reports

World’s second-largest kids’ apparel manufacturer Kitex Group withdraws projects worth Rs 3,500 crore in Kerala, alleges witch-hunt by authorities

OpIndia Staff -
World's second-largest kids' apparel manufacturer Kitex Group's MD alleges witch-hunt by Kerala govt, cancels project word Rs 3,500 crore
Read more
News Reports

8 European nations accept Covishield in their Green Pass after India’s warning to quarantine their citizens. Details

OpIndia Staff -
The EU Digital covid certificate or "Green Pass" will exempt those who are fully vaccinated with a vaccine approved by the EU from mandatory quarantine. The EU "Green Pass" is expected to come into effect from July 1.
Read more
News Reports

Watch: Co-Director of marketing firm hired by Congress says the party has zero ground connect, no chances of beating BJP

OpIndia Staff -
In the video, a woman, reportedly Gunjeet Kaur of Design Boxed, says that Congress has no connect with party workers and voters at the ground level, hence they can never match the BJP in the game.
Read more
- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
556,772FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com