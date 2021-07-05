The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested one Arif Hashmi for assaulting a woman physically by blackmailing her and forcing her to convert to Islam. A case has been filed against Hashmi who as per his Facebook profile is an SP leader and has posted several images with Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav on his timeline.

The daughter of a retired IAS officer has now become a ‘victim’ of love jihad.



As per a Navbharat Times report, the victim was widowed in 2005 after which she was taking care of her husband’s hotel business. The daughter of an ex-IAS officer and daughter-in-law of Agra’s ex-mayor, the victim was befriended by Arif at a party in Lucknow. Arif introduced himself as Aditya Arya and claimed to be the owner of Wood World India Company located in Lucknow’s Aishbagh. Post this, the two started meeting frequently and tied a knot in 2010.

The woman has also accused Arif of blackmailing her on the basis of some photographs.

When the victim got to know of Arif’s real name and took objection, he started pressurizing her to convert to Islam. On refusal, Hashmi physically assaulted the victim.

As per the victim’s complaint, Hashmi had threatened her at gunpoint for money when she was staying in Chanakya Hotel’s (Shamshabad Road) room number 118 on April 21. Hashmi reportedly not only physically abused the victim but also raped her.

UP सरकार लव जिहादियों को ऐसे भेज रही है जेल।आगरा में आया लव जिहाद का हाई प्रोफाइल मामला,आरिफ ने आदित्य बनकर रिटायर्ड IAS की बेटी से की शादी।लव जिहादी बलैकमेलिंग और सपा-आप के नेताओं से करीबी रिश्ते की धौंस दिखा कर करता था शोषण।अखिलेश यादव और संजय सिंह का करीबी निकला लव जिहादी pic.twitter.com/AHEGuK8y5r — Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga (@TajinderBagga) July 5, 2021

A case has been registered against Hashmi under relevant IPC sections for assault, attempt to murder, rape, unnatural sex, robbery, cheating and unlawful religious conversion.

Qasim Qureshi become Vicky Yadav to lure a minor Hindu girl

As per reports, yet another minor Hindu girl became the victim of Grooming Jihad in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. We reported yesterday how a man identified as Qasim Qureshi has been accused of luring a 16-year-old girl by identifying himself as Vicky Yadav. The minor victim was sexually exploited by Qasim and has been found to be pregnant.

Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that Qasim Qureshi’s sister Shabnam Qureshi had introduced herself as Sonam to the teenager’s family and had befriended the victim. The brother-sister duo later took the victim with them on June 15. Thereafter she was converted and married to Qasim Qureshi. The accused also made a false Aadhar card in the name of the victim to portray her as an adult.

SP City Rohan Pramod said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. Family members of the accused youth Qasim Qureshi, namely his father Raisuddin, sister Sonam Qureshi, Mother Rukhsar and brothers Shakeel and Kamil have been taken into custody for criminal conspiracy and the search is on for the accused youth.