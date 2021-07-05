Monday, July 5, 2021
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: Arif posed as Aditya to befriend victim, raped, assaulted and pressurized to...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Arif posed as Aditya to befriend victim, raped, assaulted and pressurized to convert into Islam

As per the victim's complaint, Hashmi had threatened her at gunpoint for money when she was staying in Chanakya Hotel’s (Shamshabad Road) room number 118 on April 21. Hashmi reportedly not only physically abused the victim but also raped her.

OpIndia Staff
UP: Arif poses as Aditya to blackmail, rape and assault victim, forces for conversion
Accused Arif Hashmi arrested by UP police
99

The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested one Arif Hashmi for assaulting a woman physically by blackmailing her and forcing her to convert to Islam. A case has been filed against Hashmi who as per his Facebook profile is an SP leader and has posted several images with Akhilesh Yadav and Mulayam Singh Yadav on his timeline.

As per a Navbharat Times report, the victim was widowed in 2005 after which she was taking care of her husband’s hotel business. The daughter of an ex-IAS officer and daughter-in-law of Agra’s ex-mayor, the victim was befriended by Arif at a party in Lucknow. Arif introduced himself as Aditya Arya and claimed to be the owner of Wood World India Company located in Lucknow’s Aishbagh. Post this, the two started meeting frequently and tied a knot in 2010.

The woman has also accused Arif of blackmailing her on the basis of some photographs.

When the victim got to know of Arif’s real name and took objection, he started pressurizing her to convert to Islam. On refusal, Hashmi physically assaulted the victim.

As per the victim’s complaint, Hashmi had threatened her at gunpoint for money when she was staying in Chanakya Hotel’s (Shamshabad Road) room number 118 on April 21. Hashmi reportedly not only physically abused the victim but also raped her. 

A case has been registered against Hashmi under relevant IPC sections for assault, attempt to murder, rape, unnatural sex, robbery, cheating and unlawful religious conversion.

Qasim Qureshi become Vicky Yadav to lure a minor Hindu girl

As per reports, yet another minor Hindu girl became the victim of Grooming Jihad in Agra, Uttar Pradesh. We reported yesterday how a man identified as Qasim Qureshi has been accused of luring a 16-year-old girl by identifying himself as Vicky Yadav. The minor victim was sexually exploited by Qasim and has been found to be pregnant.

Hindi Daily Dainik Bhaskar reported that Qasim Qureshi’s sister Shabnam Qureshi had introduced herself as Sonam to the teenager’s family and had befriended the victim. The brother-sister duo later took the victim with them on June 15. Thereafter she was converted and married to Qasim Qureshi. The accused also made a false Aadhar card in the name of the victim to portray her as an adult.

SP City Rohan Pramod said that on the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under the POCSO Act and the UP Prohibition of Unlawful Religious Conversion Act. Family members of the accused youth Qasim Qureshi, namely his father Raisuddin, sister Sonam Qureshi, Mother Rukhsar and brothers Shakeel and Kamil have been taken into custody for criminal conspiracy and the search is on for the accused youth.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsLucknow news, Love Jihad cases, Lucknow crimes
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

 

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
557,548FollowersFollow
24,400SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: info@opindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com