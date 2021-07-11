In yet another case of Grooming Jihad, a youth named Atif posed as a Hindu by using a Hindu name to befriend a minor Hindu girl on social media in the Bhadohi district of Uttar Pradesh. Filing the complaint at the Gopiganj police station, the family of the minor girl has accused Atif of entrapping the minor girl into a love affair by posing as a Hindu, then establishing physical relations with her.

The family said that Atif then allegedly took compromising photographs with her which he used to blackmail her to force her to convert to Islam. He threatened the girl that he will make these objectionable pictures go viral on social media if she did not agree to convert to Islam. He also allegedly tried to extract money from the minor girl.

The incident was reported on Saturday (July 10, 2021). According to reports, the victim narrated her ordeal to her family members after which they lodged a complainant at the Gopiganj police station against Atif. The police, in turn, started investigating the case and arrested the accused.

Atif was arrested by the police on Friday.

Despite pressurisation, neither did the minor girl convert nor did she marry the accused: Uttar Pradesh Police

Bhadohi Superintendent of Police Rambadan Singh said: “Atif (21), befriended the minor girls on social media and entrapped her into a love affair. He clicked obscene pictures of the girl, which he then used to pressurise her to convert to Islam and extract money out of her. The accused kept threatening the victim to leak her personal pictures on social media.”

Rambadan Singh also confirmed that despite being pressurised, neither did the minor girl convert nor did she marry the accused. He also informed that police recorded the girl’s statement on Friday (9 July 2021) and based on it, police are investigating the case.