The Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested a 3-member gang that was actively operating a human trafficking racket involving Bangladeshis and Rohingyas by sneaking them into the country. The three were getting funded to settle Bangladeshis and Rohingyas illegally in the country only to sell them later.

As per reports, the gang of Noor Muhammad, Rehmat Ullah and Shabiullah trafficked especially women and children to settle them in cities like Ghaziabad, Noida, Delhi.

The same was mentioned in a press release issued by the police department which stated that the UP ATS had been getting information for some time that an international gang was illegally settling citizens of Bangladesh and Myanmar.

Upon investigation, it was found that the gang led by Muhammad lured Rohingyas and Bangladeshi women into marriage, and men and children to work in factories to illegally get them to India.

Addressing a press conference, Uttar Pradesh DG (Law and Order) Prashant Kumar informed, “During ATS’s surveillance, Noor Muhammad aka Noor Islam, the leader of the gang was caught taking some Rohingyas and Bangladeshis to Delhi via Bhramaputra Express. An ATS team deboarded five people at Ghaziabad station and interrogated them. It was revealed that (Islam) got them (illegal immigrants) on the pretext of marriage and job. He also received huge funding for the same.”

“Muhammad also revealed that his other accomplices were waiting to receive them at the Delhi station. We have taken him into custody. Two girls aged 16-years and 18-years have also been rescued. Both are from Myanmar,” added the police official.

One other man who was being trafficked was rescued by the police. The three accused are illegal migrants themselves. Noor Islam hails from Bangladesh and is currently residing in Tripura and Rehmat Ullah is from Myanmar who has been staying in Jammu & Kashmir’s refugee camp for Rohingyas. The third accused- Shabiullah is also from Myanmar.

The three have been booked under IPC sections 420, 467, 468, 471, 370 and 120B.

The cases of illegal immigrants from Bangladesh staying with Indian identity cards are on a rise. They have been accused of running a racket and settling more such migrants in the country.