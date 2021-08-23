A mob of about 300 ‘woke’ civil servants in UK came together at an event ‘UKGovcamp’ where they put the blame on ‘middle aged people’ to ‘jump on clickbait’ news stories. They also accused the general public at large for ‘lacking the education’ to ‘unpick fascist ideas’, the Mail on Sunday reported.

As per the report, left-wing staffers within the UK government were expressed discontent over the existing government and the ‘uneducated’ British public over ‘rising fascism’ in the country. Staff members from 16 government departments including Home Office, Cabinet Office, Foreign Office and the spy agency GCHQ as well as the BBC were part of the ‘woke’ conference.

The virtual event lasted for three days had the staffers patronisingly discuss how the general British public is not educated enough to ‘unpick’ fascist messages and ideas. They claimed that ‘middle-aged people who jump on clickbaits’ have more ‘polarised’ views and older people in authority with extreme views have a platform and are able to influence many more people like that.

As per the report, the event was led by civil servants, including Sarah Baskerville of the Department for Transport who was earlier under fire for criticising Government policy and MPs.

Referring to BBC providing platform to British politician Nigel Farage, one ‘woke’ civil servant felt that something ‘really ugly was normalised and amplified’. Other ‘woke’ worker was upset at the ‘rise’ of ‘far right’ and drew parallels with the Nazi Germany. Worker even suggested setting up a ‘secret chat room’ which could be hidden from official records for their discussions.

The UKGovcamp, however, has claimed that it is not affiliated with either the government or civil servants.