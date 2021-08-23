Monday, August 23, 2021
Kashmir: LeT’s affiliate TRF throws high-intensity hand-grenade at the home of Sarpanch in Baramulla

OpIndia Staff
Hand Grenade
TRF attacked house of Sarpanch with hand grenade in Baramulla (Representational Image: IE)
16

On August 22, The Resistance Front, an affiliate of terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba, attacked the home of Sarpanch Narinder Kaur in Baramulla with a high-intensity hand-grenade. The Sarpanch is reportedly also the mother of a GoaChronicle journalist who has been investigating the radicalization of youth in Kashmir by foreign and Indian Islamic radical groups.

As per the reports, the attack took place at around 9 PM on Saturday. The grenade fell in the compound of the house but caused no injuries. However, the compound and some portions of the house got damaged. The family of the Sarpanch is safe.

Savio Rodrigues, Founder & Editor-in-Chief, GoaChronicle, said in a statement, “The attack on a GoaChronicle journalist is not going to dampen the spirit of the team to further investigate into the radical groups in Kashmir and their intent to create disharmony in the nation. Our journalist will be back in action. His family is safe and strong. The army and police authorities are investigating the matter. They have taken the CCTVs recording.”

Terrorist rganisation TRF took responsibility for the attack

As per a GoaChronicle article, the TRF have issued a poster taking responsibility for the attack. They said, “Today, the Cadre of the Shaheen Squad #TRF carried out the grenade attack on Sarpanch Narinder Kaur under Operation Clean Out. This is not a warning shot. We are there watching and will strike anytime.”

Poster issued by TRF. Image: Savio Rodrigues/Twitter

Journalist was visiting his home after eight months

GoaChronicle reported that their journalist was away from his home for eight months as he was under the radar of the terrorists. He was visiting his home when the attack happened.

Recent attacks on leaders in Kashmir

On August 9, BJP Sarpanch Ghulam Rasool Bhat and his wife Jawahara Banoo were killed by Pakistan-sponsored Islamic terrorists. The incident took place in the Lal Chowk area in the Anantnag district of South Kashmir. In June this year, BJP leader Rakesh Pandita was shot dead by terrorists.

Recently, a bomb was thrown at BJP leader Jasbir Singh’s house in Jammu’s Rajouri. An infant was killed in the attack and several family members were injured.

In March, a group of terrorists opened fire at the guard post of BJP leader Anwar Khan’s residence in Nowgam, North Kashmir. One sentry who was critically injured in the attack succumbed to his injuries. In the same month, unidentified terrorist/terrorists attacked a Municipal council meeting in Sopore, chaired by State Secretary of BJP Fareeda Khan resulting in death of two including a police personnel.

