Senior Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) MLA and former Kerala minister MK Muneer received an anonymous threat letter on Wednesday, August 25, in which he was asked to pull down his anti-Taliban Facebook post or face dire consequences.

Muneer, who is an MLA from the Koduvally constituency in Kerala, had written a Facebook post on August 17, critical of the atrocities being committed by the radical Islamist outfit ever since it has recaptured Afghanistan. The former Kerala minister said that the Taliban stood for regressive politics that never respected human rights and called it anti-human and anti-women.

MK Muneer, however, has said that he will not take down Facebook post and will not compromise his stand against terrorism and extremism.

Letter accused the Muslim League MLA of being anti-Muslim

The anonymous letter, written in the name of “Taliban Oru Vismayam” (Taliban, a wonder), threatened the MLA to either delete his post and issue an apology in the next 24 hours or get killed. The letter also stated that his family would also be eliminated along with him. It warned him of a fate similar to that of Kerala professor TJ Joseph, who was attacked and had his palm chopped off by radicals as a punishment for the alleged irreverent reference to Prophet Mohammed in a question paper that he prepared in 2010.

The letter accuses the Muslim leader of being anti-Muslim and an RSS sympathiser since he attended a Shiv Sena function and a book launch ceremony hosted by BJP leader Sreedharan Pillai. The MLA’s actions, according to the letter, show that he believes in RSS ideologies.

The letter was posted from the Government Medical College area here, PTI reported. Upon receiving the letter, the MLA filed a complaint with police seeking an investigation into the matter.

Kerala Professor TJ Joseph attacked by radical Islamists for blasphemy

As per reports, on 4th July 2010, Joseph was returning home from Church with his family. His car was blocked by the seven member group near his residence in Muvattupuzha. The mob first attacked his car and broke windows and assaulted other family members of Joseph. Later, Saved allegedly pulled Joseph out and chopped off his palm accusing him of ridiculing Islam using his hand and that he should not write with his hand anymore. He was accused of preparing a question paper for second year B.Com students containing a reference to Prophet Muhammad.