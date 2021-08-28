Saturday, August 28, 2021
Uttar Pradesh police unearth a Love Jihad syndicate, Sayeed Nizam arrested for raping and converting several Hindu girls by disguising as ‘Tantrik’

During the investigation, the accused has confessed to having converted more than a dozen girls from Hindu to Muslim. In addition, he has admitted that he looted at least Rs.25 lakhs from the victims by lying and threatening them.

OpIndia Staff
Uttar Pradesh: Sayyed Nizam, 12 others accused of raping, converting innocent Hindu girls/ Image Source: Kreatly
The Uttar Pradesh police have arrested one Sayyed Nizam, the mastermind of a Grooming Jihad syndicate from Badaun district in the state. According to the reports, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Sayyed Nizam, a resident of Jagatpur in Bareilly district, who used to convert Hindu girls into Islam by disguising himself as a ‘Tantrik’. Sayyed Nizam lured Hindu girls by claiming to be a ‘Tantrik’. He used to visit their house by claiming that he would solve their problems by using ‘Tantra Vidya’. in a pinch. 

Later, he would trap those young women in their house and rape them. He would then forcefully convert them into Islam.

During the investigation, the accused has confessed to having converted more than a dozen girls from Hindu to Muslim. In addition, he has admitted that he looted at least Rs.25 lakhs from the victims by lying and threatening them. 

The video of the Nizam confessing to his crime has also surfaced, in which he is seen admitting that he has forcefully converting young women to Islam.

Sayyed Nizam, the mastermind of the syndicate, has admitted that they used to make physical relations with women and girls. Besides Nizam, there are 12 more accused in the Grooming Jihad syndicate.

The accused said that he had received Rs.25 lakh rupees from two youths named Pradhan and Awadhesh. The other accused are identified as Salim, Salim Mafuridi, Syed Rajab and Aalok. The accused converted Hindu girls to the Muslim religion by luring money. The gang has reportedly converted at least 12-15 girls to Islam till now.

The police have taken Nizam into his custody. A case has been registered against the accused, and the police have launched a manhunt to nab all the other accused in the gang.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

