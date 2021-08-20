A Tamil Nadu-based Maulana has joined the list of fellow Maulanas from across the country to glorify the radical Islamist outfit Taliban for capturing Afghanistan using force.

According to a report by the Commune, Maulana Shamsudeen Qasimi, a cleric from Tamil Nadu, has congratulated the Taliban for its recent success in Afghanistan and said that the victory of the Taliban in the war-torn country is a moment of celebration for the entire Islamic community. He also said that the Taliban’s rise in Afghanistan calling it the grace of Allah

In the video, the Moulana Shamsudeen Qasimi was reportedly heard saying, “After hearing about the Covid-19 second wave, third wave and fourth wave, it is now Taliban’s second wave that is all over the news. Allah has given us this huge victory to all of us through the victory of the Taliban. The Muslim world should celebrate this victory”.

Attacking the media for calling out the violent acts of the Taliban, the radical Maulana claimed that the Taliban has been wrongly portrayed as a terrorist group by the “prostitution media”. The cleric said that there was no need for Muslims to be apprehensive of sympathizing with the Taliban for the sake of being identified as a terrorist supporter.

In the video that has gone viral on the internet, the cleric reportedly said declare the Taliban as an “ordinary” and “peaceful” group that has taken over Afghanistan by declaring that they will not harm any civilians.

The controversial Maulana does not stop at glorifying the Jihadist organisation. However, in the video, he also abused Prime Minister Modi and other ministers by referring to him as fascists and fools.

“The one ruling India, our fascist “Ji” (PM Modi) does not know crap. A cabinet of fools. They are a bunch of foolish administrators. They do not know external affairs. They do not know who they should accommodate. Look around. China has taken control of Sri Lanka. China has taken control of Pakistan. Bangladesh is also being taken over by China slowly. All this is because of our nasty policies by our “Ji”. They have lost everything to China. That China has now smartly acknowledged and has supported the Taliban. The Tamil newspaper Dinamalam (referring to Dinamalar derogatorily) has published a report saying that one woman was shot for not wearing a burqa. You guys die with your stomachs on fire,” the Maulana said.

Maulana Qasimi’s praise for the Taliban comes just as several other Muslim leaders, including those from the Samajwadi Party, have openly praised the Taliban. Besides, a large section of Indian Leftist media was even seen hailing the Taliban for their propaganda of “changed’ principles with regards to women’s rights and “holding a press conference”.

Islamists hail Taliban for their “success” in Afghanistan:

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had extended his support to the Jihadist organisation by saying that their conquest was akin to India’s freedom movement against British Empire. Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had attempted to legitimise the radical Islamist outfit after he had claimed that the Taliban have only recaptured the land that originally belonged to them. Drawing an equivalence between the radical Islamist outfit and India’s freedom fighters, the Samajwadi Party leader had said that as our countrymen fought for freedom from the British, the Taliban also wants to free their country and run it.

Besides, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, a senior cleric of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also extended his support to the terror group. Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had praised the Taliban’s offensive against the Afghan government to capture the war-torn country by force.

Similarly, Maulana Mufti Arshad Farooqi, the Mufti of Darul-Uloom Deoband and the chairman of Online Fatwa Department, glorified the radical Islamic outfit Taliban for its alleged victory against the USA in Afghanistan. It is worth noting that the Taliban, which has recently risen in prominence in Afghanistan and effectively controls the country, draws its inspiration from the Deobandi movement.