Radical Islamic organisation – Popular Front of India (PFI) has expressed its confidence in the Taliban, saying that the Jihadist organisation would provide good administration in Afghanistan, reports News18.

Praising the Taliban for taking over Afghanistan after the withdrawal of the US forces, the Popular Front of India (PFI) leader Parappurathu Koya termed the Taliban’s onslaught as a “resistance” against the US occupation.

“This draws similarity with resistance against the US occupation in Vietnam and Bolivia as the US was forced to retreat,” PFI leader and National Executive Council Member Parappurathu Koya claimed.

Defending the Taliban’s recent atrocities on the Afghans, Koya cried conspiracy that Western media has portrayed the outfit in a wrong way and the picture is far from reality. “The Taliban should not be viewed with prejudice,” Koya wrote in an article, advising the Indian government to start diplomatic relations to keep Pakistan away from Afghanistan.

It is notable here that Pakistan has been funding and sheltering the Taliban for years. The country has been openly celebrating the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan.

In his propaganda article, Koya claimed that the Afghan people were subjected to brutal persecution under American occupation.

“The US-appointed Ashraf Ghani government was engaged in high corruption. This made things easier for the Taliban,” said Koya.

Popular Front of India

Popular Front of India – PFI, a notorious radical Islamist organisation founded in 2006, has a history of supporting Islamists movements. It has a history of committing violence to further the cause of radical Islam. Their members have come under the scanner on several cases of violence.

During the investigation into the Anti-Hindu Delhi Riots and the violence across the country in the wake of the Citizenship Amendment Act, the role of PFI has been suspected, and numerous members of the PFI have been arrested for their involvement in the riots.

Meanwhile, PFI’s support for the Taliban is not surprising as many influential clerics and Islamic scholars have already expressed their support for the Jihadist outfit Taliban after it captured large swathes of territory in Afghanistan. Besides clerics, a large section of Indian Leftist media was even seen praising the Taliban for their propaganda of “changed” principles with regards to women’s rights and “holding a press conference”.

Islamists hail Taliban for their “success” in Afghanistan:

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rehman Burq had extended his support to the Jihadist organisation by saying that their conquest was akin to India’s freedom movement against British Empire.

Besides, Shafiqur Rahman Barq, a senior cleric of the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), also extended his support to the terror group. Maulana Umrain Mahfuz Rahmani, the Secretary of All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB), had praised the Taliban’s offensive against the Afghan government to capture the war-torn country by force.

Similarly, Maulana Mufti Arshad Farooqi, the Mufti of Darul-Uloom Deoband and the chairman of Online Fatwa Department, glorified the radical Islamic outfit Taliban for its alleged victory against the USA in Afghanistan. It is worth noting that the Taliban, which has recently risen in prominence in Afghanistan and effectively controls the country, draws its inspiration from the Deobandi movement.

A Tamil Nadu-based Maulana had also joined the list of fellow Maulanas from across the country to glorify the radical Islamist outfit Taliban for capturing Afghanistan.