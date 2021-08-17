Amid the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan after Taliban takeover, a video has surfaced online wherein a group of Sikhs are seen appealing to the international community to evacuate them to US and Canada.

In the video, the Sikhs who had taken refuge at the Karte Parwan Gurdwara in Kabul, soon after Taliban escalated its offensives in the country, are expressing their desire to migrate to the US and Canada. The group of Sikhs, with folded hands, appeal to the Sikh organisations in Canada and America to evacuate the 285 Sikhs stuck in the Gurudwara.

Living under the fear of #Taliban, the Sikhs/Hindus of #Kabul, have taken shelter n Gurudwara Karte Parvan have made an emotional appeal to the #Sikh bodies to evacuate them from Afghanistan before it is too late. These Sikh/Hindu families have preferred migrating to US & Canada pic.twitter.com/afzQAIJF5P — Ravinder Singh Robin ਰਵਿੰਦਰ ਸਿੰਘ راویندرسنگھ روبن (@rsrobin1) August 17, 2021

The Sikh man is heard saying that Kabul is in an imminent threat environment after Taliban reached the capital city. They appeal to the United Sikh Organisation and the Sikhs in Canada and the US to evacuate and provide them shelter in the US or Canada.

India carries out rescue operation, brings back Indian nationals from Afghanistan

Meanwhile, India has been carrying out its rescue mission amidst the deteriorating security situation in Afghanistan’s capital city. At about 12 pm on August 17, the IAF’s C-17 Globemaster landed at Gujarat’s Jamnagar, safely with the evacuated Indians from Kabul. Additionally, two Indian Air Force (IAF) C-17 carriers had landed in Kabul to evacuate the embassy staff and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel. On Monday (August 16), the first batch of 45 Indian personnel was successfully evacuated from Afghanistan.

Taliban takes over Afghanistan

After a month-long offensive against the Afghan army, the Islamist outfit Taliban finally reached the gates of Kabul on Sunday (August 15). They entered Afghanistan’s presidential palace hours after President Ashraf Ghani fled the country.

Since then surreal scenes have emerged as people try to flee the country to save their lives. Visuals of Afghan people falling from the sky as they tried to escape while hanging on to the wheels of the airplanes have gone viral on social media. Talibanis have been seen enjoying themselves as the amusement park as well in other surreal scenes.

Taliban commander Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar is expected to become the new President of Afghanistan under the Taliban regime, while US-based Ali Ahmad Jalali will head an interim government for the time being before the Taliban forms a full-fledged government.