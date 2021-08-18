On August 18, Afghani locals took on the roads in Jalalabad to show resistance towards the Taliban. They removed the Taliban flag and waved Afghanistan Tricolour openly. As a result, the Taliban opened fire at them to disperse the crowd. A series of videos of the incident was shared on social media.

#BREAKING: Taliban fires at Afghan locals in Jalalabad city of Afghanistan after the crowd removed Taliban flag and waved Afghan tricolour flag openly. Taliban terrorists can be seen firing at the crowd to disperse them. Taliban fears an open rebellion. pic.twitter.com/MzkDPSMKkQ — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 18, 2021

Reportedly, two Afghani locals were reported dead in the shooting, and ten others were injured. Armed Talibanis dressed in black were seen running towards the unarmed crowd.

Two Afghans killed and over 10 injured as Taliban fires at the crowd protesting against the Taliban flag and waving Afghan tricolour flag. Taliban terrorists in black can be seen running towards the crowd and firing at them mercilessly. pic.twitter.com/XxogdIeDxR — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 18, 2021

Another video revealed how Afghan locals removed the Talibani flag and installed Afghanistan Tricolor in Jalalabad that had led to the shooting incident.

Exact moment when the Taliban flag was removed and Afghan flag installed today in Jalalabad which led to Taliban firing at the crowd of Afghan locals. pic.twitter.com/JJ0G5Ou9uq — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 18, 2021

In another video, locals were seen carrying Afghan flags while chanting slogans against the Taliban.

While Unites States surrendered and escaped from Afghanistan in the dead of the night, here Afghan locals in Jalalabad without any weapons or support are showing what resistance and courage means. Afghans remove Taliban flag and wave Afghan tricolour in a protest against Taliban. pic.twitter.com/YIcqrFm6yf — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) August 18, 2021

Though the Taliban is trying to project a ‘moderate’ image, the Jihadist organization is openly violating the so-called promises they have made during interviews, statements and press conference. On Wednesday, it was reported that the group shot dead a woman for not wearing a burqa. They also opened fire at the airport on people who were trying to flee Afghanistan.

Though there is resistance among the Afghani citizens towards the Taliban, it is not enough to fight the well-armed Jihadi organization that has taken control of the country. At present, the Afghans are mainly protesting against the Taliban attempt to change the national flag.