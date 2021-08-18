Wednesday, August 18, 2021
Updated:

Taliban shot unarmed Afghans for protesting against the change of national flag, two died in Jalalabad

Afghan locals removed the Talibani flag and installed Afghanistan Tricolor in Jalalabad that had led to the shooting by the Talibanis

OpIndia Staff
Taliban
Taliban opened fire at locals for waving Afghani Tricolour (Image: screenshot from video of the incident)
On August 18, Afghani locals took on the roads in Jalalabad to show resistance towards the Taliban. They removed the Taliban flag and waved Afghanistan Tricolour openly. As a result, the Taliban opened fire at them to disperse the crowd. A series of videos of the incident was shared on social media.

Reportedly, two Afghani locals were reported dead in the shooting, and ten others were injured. Armed Talibanis dressed in black were seen running towards the unarmed crowd.

Another video revealed how Afghan locals removed the Talibani flag and installed Afghanistan Tricolor in Jalalabad that had led to the shooting incident.

In another video, locals were seen carrying Afghan flags while chanting slogans against the Taliban.

Though the Taliban is trying to project a ‘moderate’ image, the Jihadist organization is openly violating the so-called promises they have made during interviews, statements and press conference. On Wednesday, it was reported that the group shot dead a woman for not wearing a burqa. They also opened fire at the airport on people who were trying to flee Afghanistan.

Though there is resistance among the Afghani citizens towards the Taliban, it is not enough to fight the well-armed Jihadi organization that has taken control of the country. At present, the Afghans are mainly protesting against the Taliban attempt to change the national flag.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

