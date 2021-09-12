How Dismantling Global Hindutva conference ended up showing that Hindu nationalists are the best people of all

It finally happened. On the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, liberals worldwide have uncovered the real axis of evil. And no, it’s not the Taliban. It happens to be a nexus between Hindu nationalism and “elite queer trans people.”

Tweet of Dismantling Global Hindutva conference

That’s the official twitter handle of the “Dismantling Global Hindutva” conference, posting snippets from the speakers at this “academic” event.

I always wondered about the word “global” in the name “Dismantling Global Hindutva.” Hindus are a micro-minority in most countries of this world. Then how exactly could anyone see Hindutva as a global threat? Now we know. It’s because Hindu nationalists have stitched up an alliance (in their words, a “nexus”) with queer trans elites!

Well, at least they cannot say that Hindu nationalists are transphobic or something like that.

It is tempting to dismiss the entire DGH conference, along with its made up academic speakers, as a joke. But if you actually listen to what they are saying, it is a surprisingly candid confession about the merits of Hindu nationalism. Most of the time, they smear Hindu nationalists as primitive and superstitious (cow piss drinkers), living over a thousand years in the past. In other words, the Hindu equivalent of the Taliban.

But the liberals know perfectly well that this is not true. And so, when they are among their own, they know it makes no sense to have illusions about their enemy. As you will see, they admit rather frankly that Hindu nationalists are open minded, sophisticated in their thoughts, and have a modern and scientific outlook.

Let us break down their confessions one by one.

(1) Hindu nationalists are open and accepting towards the LGBTQ community

LGBTQ community allies with BJP

There you have it, in their own words. The admission that Hindutva is able to reach out to marginalized communities and win their support. These people cannot stand that.

Right now, the West is tearing itself apart over issues such as “transphobia.” What did Indian Hindus do? Instead of fighting pointless culture wars, we Indian Hindus dug into the history of their own civilization. There, we found exactly nothing that calls for discrimination or prejudice against the LGBTQ community. There is no god who said that “a man who lies with a man” shall go to hell!

Liberals are jealous of this. In fact, the saffron clad Yogi Adityanath has dedicated an entire metro station in Noida to the trans community. How will the liberals accuse him of prejudice?

In contrast, the Church and the All India Muslim Personal Law Board are still twisting themselves in knots over the issue of LGBTQ rights, making their “liberal” cheerleaders look ridiculous. When the time came for the Supreme Court to strike down Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code, representatives of Abrahamic religions were left arguing in favor of apartheid against LGBTQ individuals. The Hindus had no interest. The liberals lost a chance to smear them.

(2) Hindu nationalism has provided mobility to women

Mobility to women

Women have gained mobility and liberals are not happy! In fact, they are quite alarmed. Because they have discovered that Hindutva women have “captured formal space in education.” And they have done it through “caste based networks.” Further, these women are creating narratives, officiating in seminars and conferences, expressing themselves on social media and so on.

In other words, when you come across a woman who is bold, outspoken or successful, you should doubt her merit. That’s liberalism in 2021.

Well, at least they admitted that women are playing a key role in the Hindu nationalist movement.

(3) Hindu nationalists have managed to overcome caste barriers

The DGH conference had all the usual diatribes against “Brahmanism” (whatever that means), but here is something that slipped out.

DGH on ‘castes’

Like I said, when liberals are among their own, it makes no sense to have illusions about their enemy. Do you know that BJP/NDA got 50% of the vote in Uttar Pradesh in 2019? As well as in Rajasthan, Gujarat, Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Haryana and Maharashtra! It would be madness for liberals to pretend that all of these votes came from Hindi speaking upper caste Hindu males.

And hence, the admission. According to them, the middle castes have become “partners” of Hindutva. It is a significant climbdown, but they are still some distance from the truth. Somebody should tell these people that it’s not just middle castes, but Dalits and Adivasis have become integral to Hindutva as well.

(4) Hindu nationalists have a scientific mindset

Here is their best tweet of all, which reads almost like an endorsement of Hindu nationalism.

Hindus believe in science

You have to burst out laughing here. So the Hindu nationalists embrace science. They mix eastern thought with western thought, as well as modernity with orthodoxy. Excuse me, but what exactly is objectionable here?

You will notice a common thread in all these confessions. They admit that Hindu nationalists have all these wonderful qualities and then insist that these wonderful qualities are part of some terrible conspiracy. In fact, having all these wonderful qualities is in itself proof of that conspiracy. In other words, by rejecting homophobia, transphobia, sexism and casteism, Hindu nationalists have proved that they are the worst of all.

This is what happens when liberals spend too much time being cheerleaders for the Taliban. When they come across those who are genuinely open minded, they think it must be a big conspiracy.

At this point, I would have said “f*ck you” to the liberals, but then I found this tweet.

‘Phallus’ tweet

There you go. So the existence of India as a nation is already a big enough “f*ck you” to them all. One more frank admission from them.