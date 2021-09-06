Kashmir Police on Monday shared videos of cleansing rituals of mortal remains of Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani who passed away on 1st September, 2021, Wednesday.

Ghusal/Ghusl is an Arabic term for ritual bath mandatory for seven causes of Islam including death.

Ghusl is often referred to as ‘full ablution’ as against ‘partial ablution’ of wudu, which Muslims perform after ‘lesser impurities’ like urination, defecation, flatulence, deep sleep, and light bleeding.

According to Islam, Ghusl is mandatory for seven causes and ghusl for each of these causes have different names.

Ghusl Janabat is performed after sexual intercourse or ejaculation.

Ghusl Hayd is performed following menstruation.

Ghusl Nifas is performed after vaginal discharge after childbirth

Ghusl Mayyit is performed on a mortal remains of a Muslim.

In some denominations, two further categories obligate ghusl:

Ghusl Istihada is for irregular bleeding (in women).

Ghusl Mas-hil Mayyit is obligatory if one directly touches a dead body.

If one takes a vow or oath to perform ghusl then also it becomes obligatory to perform it.

Video of wrapping Shroud (Kafan) after Abolution (Ghusul) of SAS Geelani. pic.twitter.com/DiACrXhbfj — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2021

Kashmir Police also shared video of the wrapping up of the dead body of SAS Geelani in a shroud.

Sharing of these videos puts to rest the Pakistani propaganda that the Geelani’s body was wrapped in Pakistan flag.

The body of Shaheed Syed Ali Shah Geelani R.A. was wrapped in Flag of Pakistan 🇵🇰 pic.twitter.com/DLcD4Y5w0a — Pakistan Strategic Forum (@ForumStrategic) September 2, 2021

But as seen above, his shroud was white and not Pakistan flag.

Visuals from the funeral prayers (Janaza) of SAS Geelani. pic.twitter.com/AVDz7R7JXc — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) September 6, 2021

Kashmir Police also shared the video of funeral prayer held for Geelani, where one can see a lot of people attending the Janaza.

Following Geelani’s death, Jammu and Kashmir police rushed to his residence to facilitate the separatist’s burial at the wee hours of the morning. They were met with resistance and the family alleged that the cops tried to snatch the deceased’s body. The family members also accused the police personnel of forcibly barging into the house and burying Geelani’s body. However, as can be seen above, there were quite a few people who attended the funeral prayers for Geelani.