After storming the Panjshir valley, the Taliban is reportedly executing the family members of the Resistance leaders and other civilians in the province which was under the control of resistance forces till last week. While the resistance fighters have taken shelter in mountains after the Taliban entered the region, the Talibs are entering villages and torturing and killing whoever they find there.

Mojir Haqjo, the nephew of Late Marshall Fahim and brother-in-law of Fahim’s son Adib, was reportedly executed by the Taliban. Marshall Fahim was the military commander who had captured Kabul in the Taliban’s fall of 2001, and had served as the vice president of the country.

Reportedly, Mojir Haqjo was among many men and women who were summarily executed by the Taliban.

Mojir Haqjo (nephew of slain Marshall Fahim and also a brother-in-law of Adib Fahim is among many men and women who were summarily executed by Taliban in the village of Omarz during last two days. — 🇦🇫Afghanistan Fact Checks🔎 (@AfgFactChecks) September 7, 2021

Taliban leaders are specifically targeting and eliminating the family members of the Northern Alliance leaders in the Panjshir valley. Sources told OpIndia that several family members of the Resistance leaders were killed by the Taliban leaders in their recent attack on the Panjshir Province. Sources tell OpIndia that the family members were travelling to Kabul when they were killed.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan issued a statement condemning the massacre of civilians by the Taliban in Panjshir.

The National Resistance Front of Afghanistan’s plea to the International Community, the UN and all other international and regional organizations to stop the genocide happening in many parts of the Panjshir Valley since yesterday by the Taliban. pic.twitter.com/XlxIPN9UUZ — National Resistance Front of Afghanistan (@nrfafg) September 7, 2021

There were several messages on social media informing that the Taliban was firing on civilians including children. There are reports that the bodies of the victims are being dumped in rivers, and the Talibs were also moving a large number of people to unknown places from Panjshir. Social media users are informing about Panjshir men and young boys in the villages situated alongside the main road being rounded up and taken away at gunpoint in trucks by the Taliban.

There are several rumours of mass killings, with heads being placed on poles, reports of people being run over by tanks and their bodies thrown in the river.

These killings are supposedly being carried out as a part of the Taliban’s aggression towards the capture of the Panjshir Valley and complete the total occupation of Afghanistan. Rohullah Saleh, brother of Resistance leader Amrullah Saleh was also killed recently by the Jihadist group. Tomb of Ahmad Shah Massoud, the Lion of Panjshir and an Afghan Hero, was also destroyed at the time when the Jihadist forces claimed total control of the Panjshir valley and Ahmad Massoud, the son of Ahmad Shah Massoud confirmed that Panjshir valley had fallen.

After the Taliban took control of Kabul , the Resistance leaders reportedly escaped to the Panjshir Province from where they opposed the Taliban leaders.