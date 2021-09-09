Thursday, September 9, 2021
Kabul: Taliban takes over Norwegian embassy, promises to return after smashing wine bottles and burning all books

Norwegian ambassador to Iran confirmed that the Taliban have taken over their embassy in Kabul.

The Taliban is continuing its purge through the war-ravaged country of Afghanistan after taking control.

As countless stories of restrictions and clampdown continue to emerge from Afghanistan, the radical Islamist organization in the latest has taken over the Norwegian embassy. Furthering their crackdown on anything ‘un-Islamic’, the Taliban has vowed to smash the wine bottle and burn every book in the embassy. 

The news was confirmed by the Norwegian ambassador to Iran Sigvald Hauge. “Taliban has now taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. Say they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles are to be smashed and childrens’ books destroyed. Guns apparently less dangerous,” Tweeted ambassador Sigvald Hauge. 

He shared a photo of a group of Taliban radicals posing with their guns.

Norway had reportedly vacated its diplomatic post in Kabul with the assistance of Denmark shortly after the Taliban had taken control of the city. 

Atrocities by the Taliban

As the Taliban continues to proclaim they value ‘human rights’ on various global forums, the dark reality of the war-torn country speaks for itself.

We reported earlier how two journalists, Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi, associated with Afghanistan newspaper Etilaatroz, were reportedly flogged and beaten up by the Taliban. The two were captured when they were covering women’s protests.

Not just journalists, but the Taliban had even detained the women who got out on the streets to protest against Pakistan’s interference in the country. Zahra Rahimi a TOLO News journalist took to Twitter to share the video of scores of women locked in a parking lot to prevent them from protesting.

Recently, the Taliban had announced their ‘government’, headed by designated terrorists with bounty on their heads.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

