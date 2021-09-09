The Taliban is continuing its purge through the war-ravaged country of Afghanistan after taking control.

As countless stories of restrictions and clampdown continue to emerge from Afghanistan, the radical Islamist organization in the latest has taken over the Norwegian embassy. Furthering their crackdown on anything ‘un-Islamic’, the Taliban has vowed to smash the wine bottle and burn every book in the embassy.

The news was confirmed by the Norwegian ambassador to Iran Sigvald Hauge. “Taliban has now taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. Say they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles are to be smashed and childrens’ books destroyed. Guns apparently less dangerous,” Tweeted ambassador Sigvald Hauge.

He shared a photo of a group of Taliban radicals posing with their guns.

Taliban has now taken over the Norwegian Embassy in Kabul. Say they will return it to us later. But first wine bottles are to be smashed and childrens’ books destroyed. Guns apparently less dangerous. Foto: Aftenposten, Norway pic.twitter.com/0zWmJXmQeX — Ambassador Sigvald Hauge (@NorwayAmbIran) September 8, 2021

Norway had reportedly vacated its diplomatic post in Kabul with the assistance of Denmark shortly after the Taliban had taken control of the city.

Atrocities by the Taliban

As the Taliban continues to proclaim they value ‘human rights’ on various global forums, the dark reality of the war-torn country speaks for itself.

We reported earlier how two journalists, Taqi Daryabi and Nematullah Naqdi, associated with Afghanistan newspaper Etilaatroz, were reportedly flogged and beaten up by the Taliban. The two were captured when they were covering women’s protests.

اطلاعات روز: تقی دریابی و نعمت‌الله نقدی، دو گزارشگر روزنامه اطلاعات روز پس از بازداشت توسط طالبان، به شدت مورد لت‌وکوب قرار گرفته‌اند.

آثاری از شلاق و کیبل‌ بر سر، صورت و بدن این دو گزارشگر اطلاعات روز به چشم می‌خورد. pic.twitter.com/0vuEwYW28b — اطلاعات روز | Etilaatroz (@Etilaatroz) September 8, 2021

Not just journalists, but the Taliban had even detained the women who got out on the streets to protest against Pakistan’s interference in the country. Zahra Rahimi a TOLO News journalist took to Twitter to share the video of scores of women locked in a parking lot to prevent them from protesting.

Taliban fighters taken dozens of women and kept them in a parking to prevent them joining today’s protest. #Afghanistan



pic.twitter.com/VUmBW2mjKI — Zahra Rahimi (@ZahraSRahimi) September 7, 2021

Recently, the Taliban had announced their ‘government’, headed by designated terrorists with bounty on their heads.