The family members of two victims who were lynched to death at the Lakhimpur Kheri violence site by the so-called ‘farmers’ on October 3 have spoken out about the brutality inflicted on their innocent children.

According to a report by The Indian Express, the sister of Hariom Mishra, who was brutally lynched to death by the ‘farmers’, recalled how the family members “collapsed” when they saw Hariom’s dead body, which was brought home on Monday, October 4.

Hariom Mishra was BJP MP Ajay Mishra’s son, Ashish’s driver. He had been employed with Ashish for around five years. Hariom was a resident of Parsehra village. He is survived by two younger siblings, his mother Nisha and his father Radhe Shyam, who is mentally and physically disabled. The family relied on Hariom’s earnings because Radhye Shyam was unable to work.

Hariom’s sister Maheshwari added that his brother had left two or three days earlier for work. “We had no idea something had happened to him. He was killed by the farmers”, rued Maheshwari.

“What happened to him was brutal and inhuman. He was killed by monsters,” lamented Hariom’s mother Nisha, adding how she could bear to look at the body of her deceased son, who fell prey to the so-called farmers’ wrath on October 3.

Lynched BJP worker’s family recalls the terror unleashed on their son during the Lakhimpur Kheri violence

Meanwhile, the mother of another victim, Shyam Sunder Nishad (30) said that the video of the incident reached them before she got the news of her son’s death. Shyam Sundar Nishad’s family had gotten to know of his death when they received the video of him being beaten up by a ‘farmer’ mob on WhatsApp. Shyam Sunder Nishad was the BJP ‘mandal mantri’ for the Singahi area of the district.

“There are people surrounding my son and questioning him as he bleeds and begs them for mercy,” rued Nishad’s mother.

Recalling how the angry farmers had unleashed terror on her son, Phoolmati said that the farmers questioned Nishad on whether he was sent by Mishra. Even though Nishad answered in the negative, the farmers were unsparing towards him. While Nishad kept pleading for mercy, the farmer protestors persistently kept grilling Nishad whether he was sent to “do an accident deliberately”.

Phoolmati confirmed that his son Nishad was an active BJP worker and had gone for a dangal event (wrestling event) in the MP’s (Mishra’s) village.

Concerned about their future after losing the family’s sole breadwinner, Nishad’s father Balak Ram (52) said, “The government has given a cheque for Rs 45 lakh. But we want justice. Those who killed him must face action, whoever they are”.

‘Nishad’s father also said he worries for his two daughters, one 3 and the other an infant of seven months.

‘Dada Dada chhod do’, Nishad’s video goes viral, seen begging for his life

Since the violent crash, Nishad’s video has gone viral on all social media platforms. His face was covered in blood and one could see the fear of impending death in his eyes. He was stunned and under the immense pressure of the furious crowd. The situation was evident in the video.

Nishad was seen begging for his life in the video. However, the barbaric mob was hell-bent, forcing him to say that he was sent by BJP leader Teni to crush the farmers. It was clear that the mob was forcing him to speak against the political party, but Nishad refused to budge in. He joined his hands and urged them to leave him while saying ‘Dada Dada chhod do‘ (please leave me). After that, his dead body was found.

Sanjay Nishad, the brother of the late Shyam Sundar Nishad also spoke to OpIndia and divulged what transpired on October 3.

Family of those lynched by the ‘farmers’ during Lakhimpur Kheri violence call for action against Rakesh Tikait

On October 7, OpIndia reported that Hariom’s family members blamed opposition leaders for the violence. His family members further called Tikait “leader of the terrorists”. Holding the BKU leader responsible for the death of the four who were lynched by the so-called farmers, Hariom’s kin sought action against Tikait.

Meanwhile, the paternal uncle of another deceased Shubham Mishra, also said that the claims that protesters were attacked by the BJP workers are false. He said, “The BJP workers did not attack anyone. It was the terrorists [protesters] who started pelting stones.”