Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Rakesh Tikait had made yet another controversial statement where he claimed that the Singhu Border lynching case is a conspiracy of the government to defame the farmers’ movement. Tikait also accused the government of provoking the murder of Lakhbir Singh at the main farmer protest site at Singhu Border.

Rakesh Tikait told the ABP news, “This murder is a conspiracy to defame the farmers’ movement. Farmer organizations have nothing to do with this killing. Whatever happened on the Singhu border, it happened because of the provocation of the government.”

On October 15, a dead body was found hanging on the Singhu-Kundli border at the farmer protests site. The man was identified as a 35-years-old Lakhbir Singh resident of Village Cheema Khurd, district Jalandhar. According to reports, the man’s right wrist was chopped off, his legs were cut, and the body was hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site.

The FIR filed in the case said that a police inspector reached the site with a team and discovered the man’s body with only undergarment on and with mutilated hands and legs. The man was strung to a police barricade. The police were informed by the locals that Nihang Sikhs had chopped off a hand of the man, who was later identified as Lakhbir Singh and hung him to a nearby scaffolding.

The FIR also mentioned that there was a huge crowd of Nihang community members present at the place. However, none of them helped the police in their investigation and instead, protested against the police for removing the body of the decedent from the scaffolding.

According to reports, the incident took place at around 3.30 in the morning. A video of the incident went viral on social media where the severely injured victim was seen lying helpless on the ground with some angry Nihangs surrounding him. The man’s chopped hand was also seen lying next to him.

So far two accused in the case have been arrested, Sarabjit Singh and Narain Singh. Incidentally, Narain Singh was felicitated at the Gurudwara in his village in Punjab today and was presented with a garland of money, after which he was arrested by Punjab Police.