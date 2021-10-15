Friday, October 15, 2021
‘Please fulfil my last wish, bring me down for two minutes’, Kundli border victim Lakhbir Singh begs for help in his last audio

Zee News has stated that this was the Lakhbir Singh's last audio before he was killed by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly 'disrespecting' the Sikh holy book Guru Granth Sahib.

OpIndia Staff
Murder by Nihangs: Vlast audio clip of victim
Representational image
4

Zee News has shared an audio clip where Lakhbir Singh, the man who was found brutally murdered at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning, is heard begging for a little help and kindness.

The media house has claimed that this was the Lakhbir Singh’s last audio before he was hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly disrespecting the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at the Kundli border farmer protest site.

In the audio clip, the deceased labourer is heard begging for his life. He is pleads to his assaulters to “put him down for 2 minutes”. Lakhbir Singh is heard urging: “Meri ichcha puri karo, doh minute ke liye mujhe neeche utar do” (please fulfil my wish, put me down for 2 minutes).

“Kya hain teri ichcha”? (what is your wish), asked the accused, to which Lakhbir Singh said in his trembling voice: “bol toh raha hoon mujhe neeche uttar do” (am I begging y’all to put me down)

As Lakhbir Singh keeps begging them to put him down, the Nihang Sikh’s are heard retaliating by saying: “You roam around with dirty people. You will learn a lesson only when smashed with a shoe. Tell us who those individuals were.”

The horror-stricken Lakhbir Singh continued to plead: “I will tell you, please bring me down. I will make you all speak to him, please get me down”.

“We will only pay heeds to your demands of you give us the correct name”, asserted the assaulters.

Lakhbir Singh is once again heard crying and begging them to spare his life. “I am telling you, I am giving you the name”, said Lakhbir Singh. However, the assaulters who appear in no mood to spare the victim added: “We will hang you like this until your last breath”.

This horrifying incident occurred at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning. The incident caused a huge outrage in the area and the farmers blocked the police from reaching the site.

FIR mentions Nihang Sikhs chopped off a hand of Lakhbir Singh and hanged him from barricades

Notably, OpIndia has got access to the FIR filed in the case. The FIR says the body of the man hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway was found at 5 AM in the morning. The identity of the man at the time of the filing of the FIR was unknown.

The FIR says a police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man’s body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were mutilated. He was hung to a police barricade. Locals had informed the police that Nihangs had chopped off a hand of the man, later identified as Lakhbir Singh and strung him to a nearby scaffolding.

The FIR also mentions that there was a huge crowd of Nihang community members gathered at the place. However, none of them assisted the police in their investigation and protested against the police for removing the body of the decedent from the scaffolding.

Section 302, which deals with murder, and Section 304, which deals with death by negligence has been filed against unknown people in the case. An investigation has been ordered to probe the matter.

 

OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

