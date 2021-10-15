An FIR has been filed in the horrifying killing of a man at the Singhu-Kundli border where farmers have been camping for over a year against the three farm laws. The man’s right wrist was chopped and his body was hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site.

OpIndia has got access to the FIR filed in the case. The FIR says the body of the man hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway was found at 5 AM in the morning. The identity of the man at the time of the filing of the FIR was unknown.

Copy of FIR filed in the killing of a man at the Kundli border

The FIR says a police inspector reached the site with a team and found that the man’s body only had his undergarment on and his hands and legs were mutilated. He was hung to a police barricade. Section 302, which deals with murder, and Section 304, which deals with death by negligence has been filed against unknown people in the case. An investigation has been ordered to probe the matter.

The police have mentioned in the FIR that their team had reached the spot after they were informed by the locals that Nihangs had chopped off a hand of a man and strung him to a nearby police barricade. When the police team reached the spot, the FIR says, there was a huge crowd of Nihang community members gathered at the place. However, none of them assisted the police in their investigation and protested against the police for removing the body of the decedent from the police barricade.

Copy of FIR filed in the killing of a man at the Kundli border

While there is no mention of the identity of the victim in the FIR, sources privy to the details of the investigation have told OpIndia that the man who was mercilessly mutilated and killed at the Kundli border was identified as Lakhbir Singh, son of Harnam Singh. Singh, 35, hailed from Cheema Khurd village and belonged to the SC community. He is survived by his sister, Raj Kaur, estranged wife Jaspreet Kaur, and three daughters. Singh had no criminal history and had no affiliation with any political party.

Speaking on the case, DSP Hansraj said the body was found at 5 am in the morning at the spot where the farmers’ protest was underway. He further added that a probe has been initiated and the police have no information on who’s responsible for the act. Interestingly, while the police have said that they have no idea who the perpetrators were, there are videos of the Nihangs who had taken responsibility for the gruesome murder.

At about 5 am today, a body was found hanging with hands, legs chopped at the spot where farmers’ protest is underway (Kundli, Sonipat). No info on who’s responsible, FIR lodged against an unknown person. Viral video is a matter of probe, rumours will linger: DSP Hansraj pic.twitter.com/IfWhC2wW4l — ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2021

Nihang Sikhs chop off man’s hand, cut his foot, hang body in public, justify the act as ‘punishment for blasphemy’

A man was found brutally murdered with his right hand chopped and hung to a barricade at the Kundli border farmers’ protest site just outside of New Delhi on Friday morning.

The incident caused a huge outrage in the area and the farmers blocked the police from reaching the site.

As per The New Indian, an unidentified man was hacked to death by Nihang Sikhs on Thursday night for allegedly desecrating the holy book Guru Granth Sahib. His right hand was chopped and tied near his body at the Kundli border, between Haryana and Delhi which has been occupied by so-called protesting farmers.

As per media reports, the incident occurred around 3.30 in the morning. There is another video viral on social media where the badly beaten, brutally injured victim is seen lying helpless on the ground while some angry Nihangs surround him. The man’s chopped hand is seen lying next to him.