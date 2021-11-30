Dalit activist Thenmozhi Soundarajan joined White Supremacists in targeting newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal over caste. They falsely assumed him to be Brahmin and targeted him over the same. Thenmozhi went to the extent of claiming that it is a tradition for “White cismen” to transfer power to “Brahmin cismen” in the Silicon Valley.

She said on Twitter, “In the grand silicon valley tradition of white cismen passing the torch to Brahmin cismen Jack Dorsey is stepping down and Parag Agarwal is the new CEO of Twitter. Will he also remain silent about Caste?”

Source: Twitter

She went on to add, “Remember Microsoft went from Steve Ballmer to Satya Nadella & Alphabet from Larry Page to Sundar Pinchai. These companies still have caste discrimination while having leadership that is racially diverse but caste priviliged.”

Her allegations reek of caste hatred as Parag Agrawal was chosen solely based on his credentials. He has been a long time employee at Twitter and had very good relations with Jack Dorsey himself. Even so, Thenmozhi Soundarajan made it appear as if caste had a major role to play in the decision.

Source: Twitter

That the person behind the username @dalitdiva is Thenmozhi Soundarajan is confirmed by the past tweets of several media outlets.

Hosted by Thenmozhi Soundararajan (@dalitdiva), Dalit rights activist, artist, technologist, and executive director of @equalitylabs, ‘Caste In The USA’ is a podcast which cracks taboos on how caste discrimination pervades the community just as much as it does back home in India. pic.twitter.com/GLytfpicfh — Firstpost (@firstpost) October 29, 2020

The Dalit Activist got Agrawal’s caste entirely wrong, just like White Supremacists. Parag Agrawal actually belongs to the Baniya caste. But facts do not matter when the objective is solely to peddle hatred against the Brahmin community.

We had reported earlier how Parag Agrawal had suffered racial abuses on social media soon after he was appointed the CEO of Twitter.

Thenmozhi Soundarajan makes common cause with White Supremacists

A section of the western Alt-Right believes that Indian ‘Brahmins’ are responsible for everything that is wrong with their country and choose to blame Brahmins for all of their problems. Therefore, when Parag Agrawal was appointed CEO, they assumed that he is Brahmin and targeted him over his caste.

Source: Twitter

The Dalit activist demonstrated the same kind of bigotry, even though one would assume that a person of Indian origin would be aware that Agrawal is not a Brahmin surname. But that does not appear to be the case here.

Former Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey had once promoted the Dalit activist’s anti-Brahmin poster

Thenmozhi had once designed a ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’ poster for Equality Labs, where she is the Director. During his visit to India, Jack Dorsey had held the poster, which caused a storm on social media. After severe backlash, the legal head of Twitter was forced to apologise over the same.

In a weird twist of fate, the creator of the same poster is now attacking the new Twitter CEO on the presumption that he is Brahmin, even when he is not. The incident also highlights the fact that while liberals accuse ‘Sanghis’ of being fascists and Nazis, it is they who ally with White Supremacists to achieve their objective.

It also highlights the fact that Ambedkarites often serve as useful idiots for White Supremacists, giving racists the moral justification for peddling hatred against one segment of people of colour. Intriguingly enough, Equality Labs is an extremely prominent anti-Brahmin group in the USA which has worked extensive with Democrats to peddle its anti-India anti-Brahmin agenda.