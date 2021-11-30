Parag Agrawal faces racist attacks after being appointed new Twitter CEO

Tuesday, November 30, 2021
Racists on Twitter hurled abuses denigrating him for his Indian origin. 'Curry' and 'pajeet' abuses were hurled at Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey as the CEO of the social media giant.

OpIndia Staff
9

Newly appointed Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal was racially abused on the platform soon after the announcement was made. Racists on Twitter hurled abuses denigrating him for his Indian origin. ‘Curry’ and ‘pajeet’ abuses were hurled at Parag Agrawal, who replaced Jack Dorsey as the CEO of the social media giant.

One racist called Agrawal a ‘curry muncher’, a derogatory racist abuse.

There were several users who made the same kind of abuse. ‘Curry’ is a racial slur hurled at Indians. While it initially revolved around westerners finding Indian food too spicy, it soon devolved into a racist abuse hurled at Indians.

Other racists called him a “street pooper” and a “pajeet”.

Pajeet is another racial slur used exclusively for people of Indian origin.

Western racists hate on Parag Agrawal claiming he is Brahmin

There were some who claimed that Parag Agrawal is a Brahmin. Yet others called him a ‘Tamil Brahmin’. In reality, Agrawal is a North Indian Baniya.

It appears that they believe that Twitter will turn more left-leaning because the new CEO is a “Brahmin”, which he is not.

Jack Dorsey had earlier stepped down as the CEO of Twitter. After media reports emerged indicating the same, Twitter shares had seen a surge. Earlier, Elliot Management, stakeholder at Twitter, had tried to replace Jack Dorsey as the CEO before reaching a deal with the management. Dorsey is also the CEO of his digital payment platform Square, prompting calls for him to step down from one of them.

 

