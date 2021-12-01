Yet another case of grooming jihad has come to light in Hamirpur, Uttar Pradesh. On November 30, Hamirpur Police registered a case against one Abdul Mobeen resident of village Balapur, Jarwa Tulsipur division, district Balrampur, Uttar Pradesh, who had pretended to be Rajesh Yadav to lure a Hindu girl. The case has been registered under Sections 376(3), 363, 366, 420, 342, 506, and 295 of the Indian Penal Code, Sections 3/4 of POCSO Act and Sections 3/5 of UP Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Ordinance, 2020.

As per the Police, around four years ago in 2018, a minor girl had run away with Mobeen who had identified himself as Rajesh Yadav. She was taken to Lucknow and then Balrampur, where she was forced to convert to Islam before getting married to Mobeen as per Islamic rituals (Nikah). He then took her to Mumbai. In a statement, the Police said that Mobeen disguised himself as Rajesh Yadav and told the minor girl that he was a Hindu. He lured the girl into a relationship and took her away.

In the complaint filed by the victim’s family, it was alleged that Mobeen forcefully converted her and married her. He also made a physical relationship with the minor girl without consent. She was regularly beaten up by Mobeen. The girl, who was named Ayesha Mobeen, later came to know that Mobeen was already married three times. The family has also alleged that the accused wanted to sell the girl.

The girl somehow managed to escape and reached her paternal house with her child. After learning about the incident, Bajrang Dal activists accompanied the family to the Police station to file the complaint.

Family alleged inaction by Police in 2018

The family of the victim has alleged that they had filed a missing report in 2018. The Police had registered the complaint but did not take the case seriously.

Probe initiated in the case

Kamlesh Dixit, Superintendent of Police, Hamirpur, said, “A complaint has been filed at Maudaha Police Station by a woman that she married a man four years ago. The man whom she married had hidden his real identity and had presented himself as a Hindu. The Police has registered the complaint. Appropriate action as per the law will be taken against the accused.” He further added that the investigation is underway, and Police would take appropriate action as per the law against whoever is involved in the case.

OpIndia reached out to the SP office for the latest updates. They said that as the complaint was filed yesterday, the investigation is still in the initial stage. Further action would be taken based on the evidence.

As per Police’s statement, a team has been dispatched to Balrampur district to arrest the accused.