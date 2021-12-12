On Friday (December 10), a 50-year-old woman named Noorjehan was arrested by the Mangaluru city police on charges of abetment of suicide and forced conversion to Islam.

As per reports, a family of four was found dead at their residence in the Morgan’s gate area in Mangaluru on Wednesday (December 8). The deceased persons were identified as 30-year-old Nagesh, 26-year-old Vijaylaxmi, 8-year-old Sapna and 4-year-old Samarth. Reportedly, Nagesh had suffocated his wife to death and poisoned the two children before taking his own life.

Prior to hanging himself, he had sent a voice message to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Chandrashekhar wherein he accused Noorjehan of abetment of suicide. It must be mentioned that Vijaylaxmi worked as a maid at the house of Noorjehan. Nagesh had claimed that the Muslim woman tried to convert his wife to Islam.

On Saturday (December 11), Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, “Vijayalaxmi had told Noorjahan about her husband’s torture and the latter had been persuading her to divorce Nagesh. Noorjehan had assured Vijayalaxmi of finding a suitable groom for her. Nagesh came to know about Vijayalaxmi planning to convert to Islam along with children and the couple often fought over it.”

He further added, “In October, Vijayalaxmi left the house and started living with Noorjehan, while Nagesh filed a missing complaint. He went to Noorjehan’s house and fought with her and Vijayalaxmi. They were reunited six days later.” Nagesh was a driver by occupation. He and his family hailed from Bilgi taluk in the Bagalkot district of Karnataka.

Noorjehan, who worked as a matchmaker, was reportedly arrested on Friday based on circumstantial evidence. She had allegedly promised Vijaylaxmi that she would find a new partner for her if she leaves her husband. She was booked under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 306 (abetment of suicide). Noorjehan was then produced before a court and sent to judicial custody.