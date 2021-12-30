The Wall Street Journal says that they are products of a “baby factory.”

A columnist for the Atlantic says that they are “termites”

Bloomberg’s “big take” is that they are responsible for spreading the deadly Delta variant across the world.

And the New York Times says Christianity is under attack because of them.

And this is just from the last one week. This is the bile that has been poured on Indians during that time — and probably not even all of it. Baby factory? Termites? Would this kind of language be acceptable against any other demographic group?

The signs are all there. The dehumanization of Indians is reaching a climax. The New York Times should recognize what is happening here. After all, they and their Nazi collaborating Berlin bureau chief Guido Enderis were the international public relations wing of the Nazi Party.

Indians need to wake up and take note. The global liberal elite and the Chinese Communist Party have found their common enemy — India. An open democratic society, the vast majority of them the people of color and belonging to a several thousand years old indigenous faith that is not part of Christianity, Islam or Communism. We are an anomaly. We were not supposed to make it this far, all the way to the 21st century. They thought they had already taken care of us through conversion, colonialism and communism. Our culture was supposed to be in a museum by now. Most of our surviving people, if any, were supposed to be living on reservations.

Not only did we survive, but we are also now on the world stage, demanding great power status. Hence the onslaught.

So, what are they trying to do to us? Read again the samples at the beginning of the article. The most explicit dehumanizing language such as “baby factory” or “termites” comes from Sadanand Dhume and Vidya Krishnan. Because they have Indian names, they can go much further in the hatred. In fact, if you read the article in the Wall Street Journal, the expression “baby factory” does not actually come from Dhume. It comes from an American “expert” with no Indian heritage. Through his tweet, it seems Dhume has to put his Indian heritage as a protective screen between us and the racist American “expert.”

Yeah, it is pathetic, but who cares about that? There are over 1.3 billion people of Indian heritage across the world. They are always going to find folks willing to perform the lowest most dishonourable tasks, presumably even at bargain-basement prices.

For us, what matters is the takeaway. The first takeaway here is that you cannot afford to be fooled just because the anti-India rhetoric is coming from someone with an Indian name.

The second takeaway is that they are playing on what they see as our faultlines. Observe that the Wall Street Journal does not refer to *all* Indians as products of a baby factory. Only those from the northern part of the country. Or as they would say, “North India,” with the first letter of both words capitalized, sounding like it is the name of a separate country. The distinction matters. Remember that these writers are generally paid by the word. So every word is chosen carefully.

Third, they have a comprehensive strategy for tackling India, which very much includes the Indian diaspora. The Indian diaspora is successful, has money and deep family ties back in India. Many are now second generation, with even the third generation coming of age. The only narrative they have ever heard on India is from the New York Times. They will dismiss any soft corner that grandpa may have for India as just that, a soft corner. The near-monopoly of anti-India voices in the global media now sees these people as force multipliers against India.

And if nothing else works, they will be threatened. The undercurrent of extortion is not so subtle in the tweet from the Atlantic columnist. Such nice lives you Indian diaspora got there, attending prestigious schools, working good jobs and creating wealth. Would be a shame if people were to suddenly start calling you “termites.” Better open your wallet and “donate.”

Next, the campaign against India is being framed in terms of a religious war. The New York Times full-page feature on “Crackdown on Christianity” leaves no room for doubt. This kind of false flag is an old strategy, really. When Hitler was about to invade Poland, he planted stories in liberal media about attacks on ethnic Germans in Poland. And then, the Nazis argued that they were just coming to the rescue of innocents. In fact, the New York Times bureau chief even went on to say that it was Poland that had invaded Germany. Yes, the New York Times has a long history of being a Nazi mouthpiece.

Finally, we have to understand that liberals are not interested in hearing our views, nor in arguing with us. There are two reasons for this and they feed into each other. First, liberal elites think they are so well informed that no sensible person could possibly disagree with them. It comes from a lifetime of living in a cocoon of liberal privilege. The second reason of course is that the liberal elite is entering this arena with the mentality of fighting a war. That too, a religious war: crusade, jihad or revolution. Pick your favourite term, because they are all the same really. Whoever listens to their opponent during a war? In fact, if you are ever trying to argue with a liberal, remember that this is their response.

I have some bad news. Folks, they have declared war on us. And just like the Nazi mouthpieces at the New York Times did in World War 2, global media is calling the victim as the aggressor, and the aggressor as the victim.