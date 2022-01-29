Hours after the Pakistan connection was reported in the Kishan Bharwad murder case, police have now suspected the involvement of a total of 6 Muslim clerics in the gruesome murder of the Hindu man, who was shot dead by assailants over an alleged social media post that Muslims found offensive. It is also reported that the accused would be prosecuted under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

It has been revealed from the interrogation of arrested Maulavi Ayub’s interrogation and social media trails the police were probing that before Kishan Bharwad’s murder, there was a plan on the anvil to kill another youth from Jamnagar for committing “blasphemy” against Islam. Attempts were being made to build a network in order to teach a lesson to those who critical posts on social media as Kishan Bharwad did, a report published in TV 9 Gujarati said.

Big plan of target killings exposed

Two accused who have been arrested in this case earlier are put on a 9-days remand. Another Muslim cleric has been arrested in Ahmedabad. According to shocking information that was revealed during the investigation, the accused had planned to kill another youth from Jamnagar. The entire network was set up to teach a lesson to those who post on social media and preparations for the planned murders were also started. All the arrested accused will be tried under the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organized Crime Act and UAPA Act.

Who provided the weapon to kill Kishan Bharwad?

In the Kishan Bharwad murder case, the police have informed that a person living in the Thorala police station area of ​​Rajkot had provided weapons. It is suspected that Azim Basir Sama, a resident of Dudhsagar Road, had given weapons. Azim Sama is absconding since last night. The team of Ahmedabad Police has also done a few investigations in Rajkot. Police sources said Azim and his two brothers were involved in criminal activities. Wasim alias Bacho Bashir Sama and Zubair Basir Sama are being investigated by the Rajkot crime branch in this matter.

Hindu organizations call a bandh in Dhandhuka on Sunday

There is outrage among Hindu organizations over the murder of a Hindu youth in Dhanduka, Ahmedabad. A bandh on Sunday has been announced in Dhandhuka in protest of the murder. Vishwa Hindu Parishad’s Dholka branch has announced the ban. Local traders have also extended their support for this bandh. Similarly, a bandh has also been declared in the Barwala town of Botad by the local Hindu community.

Role of two maulvis involved in murder of Kishan Bharwad was reported earlier

On Thursday, the Ahmedabad Police arrested two persons and discovered links of two Maulvis in the murder case of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad on January 25. Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka as he along with his cousin, was passing by the Modhwada locality on his two-wheeler.

According to the Zee News Gujarati, the murder was carried out on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai. A Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers and Maulana from Mumbai had given the instructions.