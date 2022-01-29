Kishan Bharwad’s murder case took a far more sinister turn on 29th January 2022 when a Pakistani political party’s link, in this case, was revealed. Earlier on 28th January 2022, the police had arrested a Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, who had provided weapons to the murderers of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad. Kishan Bharwad, a young boy from Dhandhuka in Ahmedabad was killed on 25th January 2022 in the morning when he was passing by the Modhwada locality on a two-wheeler.

According to a report by Zee24Kalak, Kishan Bharwad’s murder case has links to a Pakistan-based organization Tahrik-E-Namus-E-Risalat. This organization was earlier known as Tahrik-E-Faroukh-E-Islam. This Islamist outfit is reportedly directly attached to Pakistani political party Tahrik-E-Labbaik, which is known for its extremist Islamic ideology.

Tahrik-E-Labbaik’s leader Khadim Rizvi is a Pakistani Islamist who promotes the fundamentalist doctrine of the Barelvi sect. The organization is allegedly involved in executing the Pakistani agenda of Jihad in Gujarat and Kishan Bharwad’s murder is seen as one such incident.

Abiding by the Jihad cry ‘Gustakh-E-Rasul ki ek hi saja, Sar tan se juda’, the murder of Kishan Bharwad was executed because he had allegedly shared a post about Muhammad on social media which Muslims considered blasphemous.

Several citizens and activists in Gujarat have come out on the streets in big numbers in different cities like Ahmedabad’s Dhandhuki, Ratanpur, and Vadodara to protest this Jihadi agenda taking place in Gujarat and to demand justice for the murdered Hindu youth. People are also demanding the central government take serious note of this matter and investigate the case in order to restrict such activities which are allegedly done with the help of funds from Pakistan.

VHP leader Ashok Rawal said, “Vishwa Hindu Parishad has been creating awareness among people about such cases for a long time. All major countries in the world are aware of the fact that how does this nexus of Jihadis operate across the countries. Wherever in the world, the criminals of such cases have been arrested, there has been enough evidence to prove this fact.”

Speaking about the murder that took place in Dhandhuka on 25th January, he said “The police have arrested the Muslim clerics who supplied the pistol and bullets to the murderers and also funded them. Overall these people operate in the same fashion. They have created such problems all over the world. I have requested the minister yesterday to say that this is not a temporary time-bound incident but there is a thought behind this. The government may look at it like one person has killed another person. But there is a thought behind this that makes them do so. Let there be a fast-track court where the case will be heard on continuous dates and let the criminals be hanged as early as possible.”

Citing similar incidents in the recent past he added, “There was one such incident earlier too. Somebody said something about Mohammad and he was beheaded by Islamists using a sword. This is not just limited to India but such incidents are happening all over the world. So this is a worldwide conspiracy. It is called Jihad. So many of the youth go mad for this thought and commit murders of the innocent. This will lead to major bloodshed in the country in the future.” Ashok Rawal underlined that there is a need to think beyond party lines and address this issue.

Outraging people were freely expressing their anger and were seen expecting similar bold actions from the government. One of the protesters said, “Pakistan knows very well that every nationalist man in India will inspire a thousand others. Modi government is the biggest threat to such Jihadi mentality and its peddlers. This is why they are executing such target killings by providing funding and weapons to Islamist goons.”