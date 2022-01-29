Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi on Friday, January 28 confirmed that the Muslim cleric (Maulvi) from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad, who had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad has been arrested, reports Desh Gujarat. Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka on January 25 as he along with his cousin, was passing by the Modhwada locality on his two-wheeler.

He had allegedly shared a social media post that had enraged some Muslims after which the murder was executed on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai.

Speaking about the Maulvi’s arrest, Harsh Sanghavi said, “It was shocking that a Maulvi gave a revolver and five bullets for the murder. Radicalization of youths is unacceptable. Putting my hand on the head of the 20 days old daughter of Kishan Bharwad, I vowed and assured the family of timely justice.”

“Some murders are done in anger, some murders are executed for revenge, but this murder is special. This murder is a case of conspiracy. When an in-depth probe was carried out, we received the details on why this murder case is special. The details surfaced how murders were motivated,” Sanghavi added.

Meanwhile, Virendra Singh Yadav, Superintendent of Police, Ahmedabad (Rural) said: “It appears that this murder was part of a planned conspiracy. At times, people from different communities act out of rage and we sort out such acts of anger by counselling them. But this is totally different and radicalization of youths seems to be behind this.”

He confirmed that the Maulvi from Jamalpur had urged the accused Shabbir to carry out the murder and also provided him with a revolver and cartridges. The accused had become radicalised after the maulvi repeatedly told them that anyone who makes blasphemous remarks, nabi ki gustakhi, should not be spared, said Yadav.

The murder of Hindu youth Kishan Bharwad executed on instructions of two Maulvis, Gujarat Police identifies the suspects and arrests murderers

On January 28, OpIndia reported that the Ahmedabad Police arrested two persons and discovered links of two Maulvis in the murder case of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad. According to the Zee News Gujarati, the murder was carried out on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai. A Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers and Maulana from Mumbai had given the instructions.

Further reports by News18Gujarat state that the police has formed 7 different teams to investigate into the matter. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi reviewed the investigation process by the Police and collected all the details of the case.

The matter came to light when the cousin of the victim, Bhaumik lodged a police complaint in the case and said that the murder could be related to Bharwad’s social media post around 15 days back. It is alleged that Kishan had shared a post on social media platform which the Muslims found offensive.

The video shared by Kishan had an image of Prophet Muhammad. As reported, the police had taken action against Kishan over the post as some people had outraged over it. Following the police intervention, both sides had reconciled, however, Kishan Bharwad was killed a few days after the incident.