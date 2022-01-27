Thursday, January 27, 2022
Murder of Hindu youth shocks Ahmedabad, was earlier targeted as he had shared one pic that Muslims found offensive

Murder of a Hindu youth named Kishan Boliya in Dhandhuka taluka on Tuesday has sent shockwaves in Ahmedabad. As per local media reports, in Ahmedabad district’s Dhandhuka taluka, when Kishan was on his way home, two bikers came and shot at him. He died on the spot. Police has registered case in this regard and started investigation. However, the villagers are not satisfied with the same.

As per reports, it is alleged that Kishan had shared a post on social media platform which Muslims find offensive. According to sources, the video shared by Kishan on social media had an image of Prophet Muhammad. Usually beheading, killing of those who share such an image is considered blasphemy and Islamists justify killing of those who share such an image.

Earlier police action was taken against Kishan over the post as some people had outraged over it. His social media account is currently set to private and police, too, have not specified the content of the allegedly controversial post.

After the outrage, Kishan had not stepped out of the house and only on Tuesday did he go out on his bike. Police suspect that he could have likely been killed over this social media post only. According to an eyewitness, the two men who fired at Kishan were riding behind him and at a turning at Modhwada, they fired their first shot. However, they missed it and then they fired again. He died on the spot, said the eyewitness.

There is anger in the villagers over the sensational murder and the family refused to accept the mortal remains of Kishan. However, prominent members of society and Hindu organisation members intervened and spoke to the police which assured proper investigation and only then the family accepted Kishan’s mortal remains.

Cremation of his mortal remains was carried out on Wednesday amongst heavy police security. SOG (Special Operations Group) of Gujarat Police will now be carrying out investigation in the case. Few suspects have been arrested but police is currently investigating the case, reports suggest.

 

