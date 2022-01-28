On Thursday, the Ahmedabad Police arrested two persons and discovered links of two Maulvis in the murder case of 27-year-old Kishan Bharwad on January 25. Kishan was shot dead in Dhandhuka as he along with his cousin, was passing by the Modhwada locality on his two-wheeler.

According to the Zee News Gujarati, the murder was carried out on instructions of two Maulvis, one from Ahmedabad and another one from Mumbai. A Maulvi from the Jamalpur area of Ahmedabad had allegedly provided weapons to the murderers and Maulana from Mumbai had given the instructions.

Further reports by News18Gujarat state that the police has formed 7 different teams to investigate into the matter. Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi reviewed the investigation process by the Police and collected all the details of the case.

The matter came to light when the cousin of the victim, Bhaumik lodged a police complaint in the case and said that the murder could be related to Bharwad’s social media post around 15 days back. It is alleged that Kishan had shared a post on social media platform which the Muslims found offensive.

The video shared by Kishan had an image of Prophet Muhammad. As reported, the police had taken against Kishan over the post as some people had outraged over it. His social media account is currently set to private and police, too, have not specified the content of the allegedly controversial post.

However, the communal tensions have forced the rural parts of Ahmedabad to follow bandh as it was called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) in protest against Kishan’s murder. Reports mention that after Dhandhuka, the nearby small towns of Botad, Ranpur also saw protests against the murder.

The Police has so far identified and arrested two accused murderers who fired at Kishan and is investigating the matter concerning the social media post and involvement of Maulvis.