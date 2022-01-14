Only a month after quitting Islam, Malayalam Director Ali Akbar has now officially reconverted to Hinduism. On the 10th of December, Ali Akbar had announced that he was leaving Islam and would be known as Ramasimhan henceforth. On Thursday, it was announced that he had formally reconverted.

In a Facebook post, Pratheesh Viswanath, Hindu activist and founder of Hindu Seva Kendra, informed that the Malayalam actor had reconverted to Hinduism. The pictures posted by Viswanath were captioned, “History repeats itself, Ali Akbar is now Ramasimhan”.

For the reconversion ceremony, the Director was accompanied by his wife Lucyamma.

Why Ali Akbar chose the name Ramasimhan after reconverting to Hinduism

While leaving Islam in December itself, Akbar had said that he would be known was Ramasimhan.

Ali Akbar had said, “Ramasimhan is a person who was killed while sticking to the culture of Kerala. Tomorrow Ali Akbar will be called Ram Singh. That’s the best name”.

Ramasimhan and his family were butchered by Islamists for converting to Hinduism from Islam in 1947. Ramasimhan, his brother Dayasimhan, Dayasimhan’s wife Kamala, their cook Raju Iyer and other members of the family were brutally butchered by Islamist Jihadists in Malaparamba, Malappuram district on 2nd August 1947, just two weeks before the independence.

Only a month ago, the Malayalam director had left Islam

Renowned Malayalam director Akbar had in December announced that he was leaving Islam protesting against those who had celebrated the tragic death of CDS General Bipin Rawat. Ali Akbar had then revealed this on Facebook, where he also stated that he and his family will have no religion henceforth.

Akbar had earlier posted a video on Facebook criticizing the Islamists who mocked the death of CDS Bipin Rawat. Akbar’s account was suspended for a month after the video received hateful comments on the platform. The director then opened another account and declared that he was leaving Islam. Akbar said, “Within five minutes of speaking out against those who put up emojis, the account was blocked. I can not accept it, I can not agree with it, so I’m leaving my religion. I or my family no longer have a religion. That is the decision.”

Ali Akbar informed that he took the decision to quit Islam after discussing the matter with his wife. ‘I am throwing away the dress I was born with’, he said.