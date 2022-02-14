Monday, February 14, 2022
Historian Vikram Sampath moves Delhi HC against Audrey Truschke, Rohit Chopra and others including Twitter Inc. over defamatory remarks

The case for plagiarism and misattribution has already fallen flat when it was found that Vikram Sampath had already given due citations and credits in all the academic works which he had produced.

Historian Vikram Sampath has decided to approach the Delhi High Court against controversial author Audrey Truschke and others including social media platform Twitter over defamatory comments and false allegations brought against him on the platform. This came a day after a letter surfaced on Twitter on Sunday, alleging the renowned historian of ‘Plagiarism’ over his speech on Indian revolutionary Veer Savarkar from 2017.

The letter attempting to accuse Sampath of plagiarism was written by three professors from universities in the US including Ananya Chakravarti, Rohit Chopra and Audrey Truschke. The letter was directed to the Royal Historical Society, UK of which Sampath is a member, in a tone requesting the body to initiate action against him. The case for plagiarism and misattribution has already fallen flat when it was found that Vikram Sampath had already given due citations and credits in all the academic works which he had produced.

This was not the first time when the author and historian was attacked over false allegations over his two-volume work on Swatantryaveer Savarkar. Be it for the continued ranting against him by historians on the left or the trolling faced by the author over his biography of Savarkar, Twitter has not necessitated any action against the trolls and has also refused to take cognizance of the ghastly online attacks.

While it can also be noted that Audrey Truschke and Rohit Chopra are already known for peddling fake news and rabid Hinduphobia on Twitter. Rohit Chopra had to face the brunt of his hate-mongering on Twitter after Delhi-based Think Tank Observer Research Foundation decided to pull down his essays from their website in 2020.

The controversies of Audrey Truschke are well known starting with her glorification of Aurangazeb, the genocidal Mughal tyrant. With her well-known links to Hinduphobic groups, she was one of the primary participants of the ‘Dismantling Global Hindutva‘ conference organised in 2021. Apart from her dubious ‘academic’ works, she was also found targeting Hindu students from Rutgers’ University who had flagged her Hindu hatred on the campus.

