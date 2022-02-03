Another shocking fact has been revealed in the Kishan Bharwad murder case when it was found that the arrested Maulana Ayyub had printed 1500 copies of a book titled ‘Jajba-e-Shahadat’ to distribute among the Muslim youths of Gujarat in order to brainwash the young minds and inspire them for Jihad. This book contains radical Islamist things and it was distributed for free to the youths who came in contact with Maulana Ayub.

It is also found in the investigation that Maulana Qamar Gani, another accused in the case, had visited and stayed in Ahmedabad, Vadodara, and Surat where he brainwashed many youths. As a Pakistan connection in the case was also revealed earlier, the central agency NIA is also investigating this case. The accused will soon be presented in a special court. Maulana Qamar Gani charged Rs. 365 to the Muslim youth who wished to join his organization.

According to a report by TV9 Gujarati, the links to hawala connections have also been found in the Kishan Bharwad murder case. After revealing the Pakistan connection, in this case, investigation agencies became very alert and they were checking every aspect. The ATS investigation has concluded that donations in huge numbers were being collected through the donation boxes. This money would then be sent to Pakistan and then from Pakistan to Dubai. These donation amounts would be brought back to Gujarat via the hawala network and used to propagate the Jihadi agenda and fund brainwashing activities.

In Ahmedabad alone, there were 2000 such donation boxes active at various religious places. The money brought back from the hawala connection would be given to Dawat-e-Islami which is a so-called Islamic education organization. But in reality, this fund would be used to brainwash the Muslim youth in the state using social media. After the Pakistan connection of Maulana Qamar Usmani was exposed, these new things are appearing in the course of investigation one after the other.

It is notable that, being a border state, Gujarat has been on Pakistan’s target for a very long time. Ahmedabad bomb blasts of 2008 were having a Pakistan connection. Even the drugs stocks seized at Mundra port was also having a Pakistan connection. Now in the Kishan Bharwad murder case, it is revealed that the target killings of Hindu youth for sharing posts on social media also has a Pakistan connection and local Muslim youth are being brainwashed for executing these crimes.

Kishan Bharwad was killed by Islamists on January 25 accusing him of blasphemy. He had posted a video on social media which had an image of Prophet Mohammad, which had created an outrage among Muslims. He was briefly arrested for the same, and had apologised also, but it was not enough for the fanatics, who killed him for alleged blasphemy. Later it was revealed that two Maulvis had instigated Muslim youths to kill him, Maulana Ayyub and Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani. The weapon and ammunition used in the murder were reportedly given by Maulvi Ayyub