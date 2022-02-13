The Hijab controversy in Karnataka has now spread to West Bengal as locals in the Murshidabad district on Saturday resorted to violence against the school authorities for asking the girl students not to wear hijab or burqa inside the class.

According to the reports, the school headmaster had asked the girl students not to wear hijab or burqa to the school. The headmaster Dinbandhu Mitra had also warned them that their name would be removed from the school registry. The school is situated at Bahutali High School in Murshidabad’s Suti area on Saturday.

After the headmaster asked the students to follow the uniform guidelines, the girls informed their parents, who staged a protest in front of the school and created a blockade.

#HijabRow : Volence erupts at protests in West Bengal’s Murshidabad as principal blocks student’s entry in school for donning Hijab; Principal beaten pic.twitter.com/VqVfCEyvxz — MODIfied Nikhil™ (@nktwts) February 12, 2022

The Suti Block 1 officer and local police arrived at the spot to resolve the situation. However, tensions prevailed near the locality on Saturday. The Muslim mob went on a rampage and threw bombs at the school.

In response, the police had to use tear gas to bring the situation under control. At least 18 people have been arrested in the case so far.

The local administration has deployed a large force at the spot to control the situation. The police resorted to lathi-charge to bring the situation under control.

Later, a meeting was held on behalf of the school administration with the family members of the girl students. The school authorities clarified that there was no such order issued by the school. The matter was later settled after talks between the school administration and students’ guardians.

The violent attacks comes amidst the ongoing row over hijab on the high school and college campuses in certain parts of Karnataka, which has resulted in tension, violent incidents across the state. The matter is now sub-judice in the Karnataka High Court.

Muslim mob brutally beats up Hindus in Karnataka

Amidst the raging hijab controversy in Karnataka, the Muslim mob have taken to the streets to unleash violence on innoncent Hindus for supporting hijab ban. On Friday, a group of Muslim youth brutally thrashed a youth named Nagaraj. The incident has reportedly taken place during the Hijab protests in the Harihar First Grade College campus in Davanagere district.

Karnataka: Reportedly a group of M boys have brutally beaten up a youth Nagaraj during the #HijabRow Protests in harihara 1st grade college pic.twitter.com/ugdlzbRzFD — MeghUpdates🚨™ (@MeghBulletin) February 12, 2022

Similarly, in another incident in the Malebennur town of Davangere district, a Muslim mob had attacked a person and stabbed him for allegedly uploading a post against hijab on his WhatsApp status.

In a similar incident in Nallur village of Davangere district, another mob of Muslims had attacked a person and his 60-year-old mother for their alleged posts on social media on the hijab controversy. The 25-year-old Naveen and his 60-year-old mother Sarojamma were assaulted by the mob, who ransacked their house.

On February 8, several policemen and students were injured in the violent incident in Davanger. Many two-wheelers have been damaged by a Muslim mob and a tense situation prevailed in the Davanagere town. The incident turned communal when ‘Pakistan zindabad’ slogans were raised. However, the situation was quickly brought under control by the police.