Monday, February 28, 2022
Ukraine National Guard shares video of neo-Nazi unit greasing bullets with pig fat for use against Muslim Chechen fighters, Twitter allows it

It is notable here that the Azov battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard is a neo-Nazi unit and they often flaunt their Nazi inclinations openly. It is a far-right volunteers group and their leaders have called Putin 'a Jew' in the past.

OpIndia Staff
Ukrainian forces using bullets with pig fat against Muslim Chechen forces
Chechen forces are regarded as one of the most violent, with several stories claiming that the majority of them were once members of ISIS.
5

The National Guard of Ukraine’s Twitter account published a video tweet claiming that Azov fighters of the National Guard coated their bullets with pig fat to be used against Chechen forces fighting from the Russian side. The actual tweet reads “Azov fighters of the National Guard greased the bullets with lard against the Kadyrov orcs👊”

The tweet by the National Guard of Ukraine.

The tweet was made on 06:50 PM on Sunday (27 February).

Amidst the ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine, many news outlets have reported that the Chechen fighters have been deployed too.

Who are the Chechen fighters?

Chechnya is a Russian republic located north of Georgia. Chechen forces are the military force in charge of Chechenya’s defence. The republic is not an independent entity and is subject to Russian laws and regulations. The majority of them are Muslims.

Ukraine wipes out barbaric Chechen forces sent to assassinate Zelensky - IBTimes India
Chechen Forces (Source: Twitter)

Ramzan Kadyrov is the head of the Chechen Republic. Kadyrov refers to himself as Russian President Vladimir Putin’s foot soldier, and he is said to have sent fighters into the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

Make Putin President for Life, Chechnya's Kadyrov Says - The Moscow Times
Putin with Kadyrov. (image: The Moscow Times)

Chechen forces are regarded as one of the most violent and battle-hardened troops in the world with several stories claiming that many of them were once members of ISIS. Several sources have also indicated that they have been marching towards Kyiv following their deployment in Ukraine.

According to several reports, they were met with fierce opposition from Ukrainian forces, and many of them were slain, including their general Magomed Tushayev. However, amid conflicting reports from both sides, this is yet to be confirmed.

The Ukrainian National Guards uploaded a video of pig fat being applied to bullets since Chechen soldiers are Muslims and the pig is deemed Haram in Islam.

Twitter flagging video but still not removing it

Twitter has tagged the video as violating the standards and promoting hateful behaviour, but it has allowed it to stay accessible in the “public’s interest.” This has sowed confusion in the social media community as to how a tweet may still be accessed even if it violates standards.

The Twitter flag above the tweet.

Digging into the Twitter rules, it can be found what defines public interest on Twitter and what are the exceptions. The rules state. “We consider content to be in the public interest if it directly contributes to understanding or discussion of a matter of public concern.”

“At present, we limit exceptions to one critical type of public-interest content—Tweets from elected and government officials—given the significant public interest in knowing and being able to discuss their actions and statements,” it added.

About public-interest exceptions on Twitter

As a result, Twitter may, in rare cases, opt to keep up a tweet from an elected or state figure that would normally be removed. Instead, they hide it behind a notification that provides detail about the rule infringement and informs readers about the tweet.

Twitter’s conflicting stand on the issue has been flagged by many.

Azov unit of the National Guard is pro-Nazi?

It is notable here that the Azov battalion of the Ukrainian National Guard is a neo-Nazi unit and they often flaunt their Nazi inclinations openly. It is a far-right volunteers group and their leaders have called Putin ‘a Jew’ in the past. Over the years, there have been several media reports and concerns from experts regarding how the Ukrainian regime arming and supporting the neo-Nazi white supremacists may be a bad idea.

In the past, the US and Canada have also helped the neo-Nazi units with weapons and training.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

News Reports

OpIndia Staff -
Crime

Twenty years after the Godhra massacre, left-liberals still find no remorse and keep blaming Hindus for the carnage

OpIndia Staff -
The media, which should ideally have been reporting the truth on how a Muslim mob burnt Hindus to death, was far more bothered about being politically correct and whitewashing the crime, some even going forward to blame the victims for their own murders.

Operation Ganga: Modi government’s daunting mission to evacuate Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine

‘They were wishing for my death during the inauguration of Kashi Vishwanath Dham’: PM Modi slams opposition in Varanasi

More ‘concerned scholars’ including Pratap Bhanu Mehta distance themselves from controversial letter by Audrey Truschke against Vikram Sampath

Indian student Rashid Rizwan stranded amid war had protested against CAA in Ukraine: Details

