While the ban on hijab in educational institutions in Karnataka, which has erupted into a full-fledged controversy in the country, is only about adhering to basic school uniform requirements, a segment of the leftist intelligentsia and Islamists have cleverly misconstrued it to peddle their anti-Hindu agenda. On February 15 (Tuesday), one Naomi Barton who identifies herself as an ‘Audience Editor’ with leftist propaganda website The Wire used the ongoing controversy to openly incite violence against Hindus.

The Wire journalist Tweeted: “If any Muslim community had come together to so much as take a dupatta from a Hindu woman there would be blood in the streets. It is a particularly brutal humiliation that Muslims are forced to watch helplessly at the insult given to Muslim women for fear of retaliation.”

Brazenly displaying her hatred for Hindus, Barton remarked that if a Hindu woman’s dupatta had been taken away from her by any person from the Muslim community, the former would have flocked to the streets, not thinking twice before shedding the blood of Muslims. The Wire journalist clearly intended for this inflammatory Tweet to provoke Muslims to retaliate with violence in response to the hijab controversy.

In essence, Barton attempted to persuade Muslims to take up arms against Hindus by baselessly claiming that if the situation were reversed, this would be the natural response of Hindus. Clearly, she has no evidence or basis to back up her ridiculous claims other than her hatred for Hindus.

Naomi Barton is one of the many so-called liberals who have been trying to milk the Karnataka hijab controversy that erupted earlier this month to propagate their anti-Hindu agenda. OpIndia reported earlier in the day how Bollywood entertainer Swara Bhasker had compared the hijab issue to Draupadi’s cheer haran episode in Mahabharta.

Many extremist Muslims backed Swara’s totally uncalled opinion, claiming that Indians were just spectators who were enjoying the entire hijab controversy. She also insulted Hindu culture by envisioning the Draupadi vastraharan episode from the Mahabharata.

Bhasker has often spoken the language of Islamic terrorist and made the ‘gau mutra’ jibe to mock Hindus.

Naomi Barton has also in the past openly indulged in displaying her hatered for Hindus.

This is not a fake narrative, but yes, I fully agree with you.



Not every Hindu will know the Hanuman Chalisa.



Some will be even more disgusted by saying Jai Shri Ram than this Catholic girl is.



If you’re one of them, hit the button. 💞https://t.co/HUhZA2AyNf https://t.co/qNQ4PVbeBA — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) February 26, 2020

In fact, so strong is Barton’s anti-Hindu hatred that once she had shoddily brought in ‘Brahminism’ in a seemingly harmless video of a cute puppy.

This is, ostensibly harmless and cute but says a lot about how the entire edifice on which Brahmanism is built is a construct, given how this is now a Hindu Upper Caste… Golden Retriever?



Also it is 2020. Get rescued dog, and don’t contribute to awful puppy mills. https://t.co/KYRDBdNPeI — Naomi Barton (@therealnaomib) September 15, 2020

Commenting on a video where a social media user had shown her pet dog, a Golden Retriever, being welcomed into the house as per the Hindu rituals, the ‘journalist’ said that the video appeared cute and harmless but it actually showed how Brahmanism was a construct. She even went on to declare the Golden Retriever an upper caste and sermonised on adopting dogs. Apparently, welcoming puppies, in whatever way an individual wishes, is ‘Brahiminism’ and has roots in casteism for the journalist associated with the far-left propaganda website.