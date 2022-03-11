Friday, March 11, 2022
YouTube deletes podcast episode featuring Donald Trump, social media giants continue to censor ex-US President

Donald Trump was on NELK Boys podcast on YouTube where he discussed alleged voter fraud in the 2020 US Presidential elections.

OpIndia Staff
Donald Trump
Ex US President Donald Trump (Image courtesy: The Week)
On Thursday, March 10 2022, YouTube deleted a video featuring former US President Donald Trump on NELK Boys podcast after Trump mentioned voter fraud in 2020 elections during the podcast among many other things.

Donald Trump, former US President, continues to face censorship by social media giants. Earlier, Google owned YouTube had suspended his channel last year after the events of 6th January 2021. This was followed by permanent suspension of his other social media accounts like Twitter and two year suspension from Facebook. However, looks like the social media giant is not yet done with Trump, and is still determined to censor every video featuring him.

NELK is known for their pranks and lifestyle videos, but little did they know that inviting Donald Trump on their podcast will result in them inviting the ire of YouTube. When the video was removed by YouTube, it already had over 5 million views. As per Donald Trump, UFC boss Dana White had set up the podcast with NELK Boys.

During the episode, Trump talked about a variety of issues, including the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war and the energy crisis facing USA right now. However, it is his mention of the voter fraud in 2020 US Presidential elections that was classified as misinformation and used by YouTube to strike down the video. Ironically, Trump mentioned during the video that it is likely to be censored by YouTube.

Shortly after the removal of the video, Donald Trump was on Fox News talking about the whole episode and hence, a message that was intended to be suppressed ended up being a major news instead.

