Despite the existence of stringent laws, purported grooming jihad cases continue to emerge from various parts of the country. In one recent case, the Nadiad police in Gujarat arrested eight out of ten accused of trapping a Hindu girl under the guise of sending her abroad and then physically and mentally exploiting her. The main culprit namely Yasarkhan Pathan and one of his accomplices are, however, still at large.

The incident came to the fore after the victim’s family members approached the Nadiad police with a complaint against Yasarkhan Pathan and nine others namely Jabirkhan Pathan (accused’s father), Faizalkhan Pathan (accused’s brother), Shehnaz Khan Pathan (accused’s mother), Suraiyakhan Pathan, Fardinkhan Saiyad, Faridabanu Malek, Nadim Malek, Jay Kadam and one more person. The victim’s family filed the complaint after she told them about the physical and mental exploitation she endured after falling into Yasarkhan Pathan’s trap.

According to reports, the accused, Yasarkhan Pathan, met the 24-year-old victim Hindu female on social media in 2020 and began dating her. After completing her studies, the 24-year-old female from the SC (Scheduled Caste) community expressed a strong desire to study nursing in a foreign country. This was used by the accused to lure the girl in and promise to send her abroad. He allegedly obtained the female’s visa to Dubai after stealing Rs 5 lakh from her over a period of time. Because he couldn’t get a visa, he sent her alone. The victim stayed for 15 days before demanding to be brought back. The accused returned her to Nadiad and began living in a rented house.

In his absence, the accused’s family members allegedly physically abused the victim.

They allegedly forced her to put on a Burqa and recite the Quran.

The girl, fed up with the atrocities, went back to her parents but they were not willing to accept her. The victim then told them about the physical and mental exploitation she endured. The parents then filed a complaint at Nadiad town police station.

According to the victim’s parents, the youth had lied to them that their daughter was in Poland. He had shown the victim’s father the ticket on his phone. When the female told her parents she was going to Poland, they made a Rs 5 lakh arrangement by mortgaging the ornaments. The female had also reportedly sold her gold chain.

After receiving the complaint, the police began investigating the case by forming various teams. Eight accused have been nabbed while the police are on the lookout for the other two.