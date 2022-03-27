Sunday, March 27, 2022
Updated:

Maulvi who bragged about 800-year long Islamic rule over Hindus claims was ‘misquoted’ after hateful video goes viral

The Jammu maulana continued to claim that The Kashmir Files, which shows the brutality inflicted upon the Kashmiri Hindus by Islamic terrorists was 'one sided'.

OpIndia Staff
Rajouri Mulavi
Rajouri's Maulvi Farooq apologizes after hate speech video goes viral
26

After his controversial clip of condescending remarks against Hindus went viral, The Maulvi from Rajauri has issued a statement for his hate speech in a much calm demeanour. On Friday, the Maulavi was seen issuing threats to filmmakers and Hindus saying that they will have face consequences if they do not stop screening the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’, in an address over the Jumma Namaz.

After his snides on the Hindu community and threats on ‘The Kashmir Files’ were called out by people on social media, the Maulavi has now issued clarification for his remarks. In a recorded video, he has now asserted that Kashmiri Pandits are the pride and prestige of the valley and without them Kashmir is incomplete. “We requested the current dispensation that a recent film which has showcased atrocities on our Kashmiri Pandit brothers should be taken down. It has shown only one side of the story and would hence create rifts in society. While my full statements weren’t shown in the video, I was misquoted by some people. I did not mean to offend any particular caste or religion.”

In an issued video message he stated, “Although if my comments have hurt someone then I duly apologise. I was not referring to any particular religion.” However, he stood by his stance that the films like ‘The Kashmir Files’ should not be released. Being an excellently received film across the globe, the film has resonated with people with its honest and truthful portrayal of the Kashmiri Hindu Genocide in 1990. The film has collected over Rs 220 crore until Saturday.

While addressing a gathering at a mosque in Jammu, in an enraged tone, said Maulvi Farooq was heard stating, “Don’t you agree that the movie ‘The Kashmir Files’ should be banned? There should be restrictions on this movie. We(Muslims) are peace-loving people, we intend to keep the country peaceful.”

He went further targeting, “We have ruled this country for 800 years, however, you (Hindus) came to power just 70 years ago. You want to target us. The reality is you will face death and consequences, but you cannot do anything to Kalma-chanting Muslims.”

Searched termsjammu maulana,
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

