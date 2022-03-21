Monday, March 21, 2022
Twitter bends to Woke mafia, suspends account of website ‘The Babylon Bee’ for satire article on transgender Rachel Levine

OpIndia Staff
The Babylon bee
(L) The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon. (R) US Assistant Secy for Health Rachel Levine
10

Twitter has locked the profile of the famous satirical website ‘The Babylon Bee’ stating violation of rules for promoting ‘hateful content’. The website had shared a featured article on Twitter that conferred transgender government official Rachel Levine the title of ‘The Babylon Bee Man of the Year’. It would appear that Twitter has not ceded space to the Woke liberals to a point where even satire is considered ‘hateful’ by the platform.

The Babylon Bee CEO Seth Dillon announced Twitter’s restriction of his website today on his personal account. The Big Tech’s thought policing crossed limits when it charged a satirical article under ‘Hateful Conduct’. The website has been ‘locked’ by Twitter for its tweet on Rachel Levine, the US Assistant Secretary for Health.

In a notification received to the website’s Twitter account on Sunday, Twitter said the account has been blocked for supposedly indulging in “promoting violence against or directly attack or threaten other people on the basis of race, ethnicity, national origin, caste, sexual orientation, gender, gender identity, religious affiliation, age, disability, or serious disease.”

Furthermore, Twitter has threatened The Babylon Bee to remove its Tweet on Levine by limiting certain features of its account. It said that the account will be restored to the fullest after 12 hrs provided the tweet is deleted by the website.

Upon the move, CEO Seth Dillon has maintained that no content will be deleted by his team. “We’re not deleting anything. Truth is not hate speech. If the cost of telling the truth is the loss of our Twitter account, then so be it,” he tweeted. Furthermore, he has advised his followers not to bend before the censorship of the Big Tech. “Insist that 2 and 2 make 4 even if Twitter tries to compel you to say otherwise. Make them ban tens of millions of us,” he wrote.

Who is Rachel Levine, a satire article on whom got The Babylon Bee suspended?

Born as a biological man named Richard, Rachel Levine is a paediatrician in the US who transitioned in 2011. Under the Joe Biden administration, Levine was sworn in as an assistant secretary for health and is the highest-ranking transgender official in the country. After USA Today named her ‘Woman of the Year’ for 2021, The Baylon Bee took a dig at Levine by calling her ‘Man of the Year’ instead in what was openly a satirical piece. The article stated that Rachel ‘serves proudly as the first man in the position to dress like a western cultural stereotype of a woman.’

By restricting a satirical website like The Babylon Bee to put out content, Twitter’s policy to curb hate speech comes more like a punishment for not towing its ideological line.

