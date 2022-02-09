Amidst the ongoing violent protests against the hijab ban in colleges in Karnataka, the radical Islamic outfit Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has stoked a controversy by announcing a reward to a Burqa-wearing protestor who shouted provocative “Allahu Akbar” slogans against a group of Hindu students.

A video of Bibi Muskan Khan had gone viral on Tuesday after she was seen shouting “Allahu Akbar” at a group of students inside PES College in Mandya, Karnataka. The students, who were protesting against the Muslim students in Hijab and Burqa, was seen at the receiving end of Muskan Khan’s theatrics on Tuesday. The Hindu students chanted “Jai Shree Ram” in response to Islamic slogans raised inside the PES college campus.

Bibi Muskan Khan later claimed that “outsiders” troubled her and added that her classmates and authorities at the PES College in Mandya supported her.

Now a day later, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind has stepped in to add more fuel to the fire by announcing a cash reward of Rs 5 lakh for Muskan Khan for chanting “Allahu-Akbar” while wearing the burqa during the protests.

संशोधन:

कर्नाटक PES कॉलेज मंड्या का मामला है। — Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind (@JamiatUlama_in) February 8, 2022

In a tweet, the Deoband based Islamic organisation claimed that Bibi Muskan Khan had stood up amid heated protests for her constitutional and religious rights.

Hijab controversy turns violent, Muslims caught pelting stones at Hindu students

The uniform regulations in educational institutions have now taken a dangerous turn in Karnataka after a few Muslim students refused to follow the guidelines and insisted that they would be wearing Hijab inside educational institutions. In response, Hindu students also started wearing the Saffron shawls prompting the authorities to ban both outfits.

However, the Muslim students have brazened it out to protest against the authorities outside, risking the future of several other students studying in the school. On Tuesday, the burqa row took an ugly turn after stone-pelting and violence were reported from various parts of the state. It is notable that while the media is using the term ‘Hijab’, which is a headscarf, most Muslim students are seen in Burqas, a full body veil.

Yashpal Suvarna, the Vice President of the College Development Committee, said that even though 150 Muslim students are studying in the college, none of them has made this demand. According to him, eight girls, allegedly belonging to CFI, wanted to create a controversy.

Meanwhile, Karnataka’s Primary & Secondary Education Minister BC Nagesh also said that they suspect that the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), the political arm of the PFI, is instigating the Muslim students in the ongoing Hijab controversy.

According to the videos that have gone viral on social media platforms, stone-pelting was reported in Shivamogga, Bagalkot, Udupi, and other parts of Karnataka. In one video, it was seen that a Muslim mob was allegedly throwing stones at the protesting Hindu students, leaving many injured. Anticipating more violence in the state, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the closure of all high schools and colleges in the state for the next three days.

Earlier, a report revealed how the notorious radical Islamic outfit Campus Front of India (CFI) – the student wing of Popular Front of India and banned radical terror outfit Jamaat-e-Islam Hind counselled Muslim students to orchestrate the Hijab controversy in Karnataka.