On Sunday (April 17), the Delhi police informed that they are investigating the angle of a larger conspiracy in connection to the deadly violence that took place in Jahangirpuri on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, reported Times of India.

The police have arrested 23 people so far, many of whom have criminal histories. The cops are probing whether the primary accused, Ansar and Anslam, are connected to the violent anti-CAA protests and the 2020 Anti-Hindu Delhi riots.

The police are also tracing Rohingyas, illegal Bangladeshi immigrants and local criminals, who participated in the orgy of violence and pelted stones at the ‘Shobha yatra’ procession. Citing sources, The Times of India reported that the police had to widen the scope of investigation after witnessing the quick mobilisation of arms and weapons by the attacking mob.

“Some recovered communication also indicated that a plan to disrupt the yatra was in the works for two days. Many of the accused, including, Ansar had left their phones at home to hide their location, sources said,” the report added.

The Delhi police crime branch has been roped in to probe the riot conspiracy. Two teams have been constituted for the purpose. Special Commissioner (crime) Ravindra Yadav had said, “District Police and Crime Branch are jointly investigating the matter.”

The Times of India spoke to intelligence sources, who informed that the investigating authorities are trying to find a ‘pattern of violence’ between the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations and the stone pelting on Ram Navami processions.

“While the incident of violence in the capital was localised, investigators are looking to establish what triggered a mob to target a religious procession when similar processions had passed off peacefully in the morning,” the report emphasised.

In a statement, the Delhi police told the Rohini District Court, “This violence was not a mere coincidence but a conspiracy. On April 15, accused Ansar and Aslam came to know that a procession was to be held and they had hatched the plot.” Meanwhile, the central agencies are also probing connections with the recent violence in Karauli (Rajasthan) and Khargone (Madhya Pradesh).

Jangipuri riots: Hindus face the brunt of Islamists during Hanuman Jayanti

On Saturday (April 16), a Hanuman Jayanti procession was attacked by Islamists in the Jahangarapuri area of Delhi. According to the FIR, the procession was moving peacefully. However, when it approached the Jama Masjid in C Block at 6 PM, a man named Ansar approached the procession with some of his companions and initiated an argument.

The dispute quickly escalated into stone-pelting, resulting in a stampede in the procession. According to the FIR, police attempted to take control of the situation, but a specific segment of the mob disregarded the orders and intensified the sloganeering and set ablaze some vehicles. The crowd kept pelting stones and glass bottles at the procession.

The mob also fired gunshots in which Sub Inspector Medha Lal Meena got injured after a bullet in his hand. Inspector Rajeev Ranjan, the key informant whose information was used to file the complaint, indicated that the entire programme was peaceful until some anti-social members interrupted the procession and began rioting.

A total of 14 accused were arrested in connection to the case:

Zahid S/O Alfajuddin Anshar S/O Allauddin Shahjad S/O Ali Akbar Muktyar Ali S/O Samabul Md Ali Sheikh S/O Hasan Amir S/O Fazlurchaman Akshar S/O Sheikh Smaul Noor Alam S/O Hoshiyar Rehman Md Alsam alias Khodu S/O Smaul Zakir S/O Sheikh Rafiq Akran S/O Md. Shakil Imtiyaz S/O Md. Israil Md. Ali alias Jasmuddin S/O Israfil Ahir S/O Hanif Khan

The FIR has been registered under provisions 147 (Rioting), 148 (Armed rioting), 186 (Obstructing duty of public servant), 353 (Assault on public servant), 307 (Attempt to murder), 427 (damage to property), and 436 (Attack by explosives) of the Indian penal code along with section 27 of the Arms Act 1959.