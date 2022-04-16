Days after the Khargone Ram Navami violence, Hindus who suffered in the riots have been sharing dreadful stories of betrayal, perfidy and treachery they endured from their Muslim neighbours. On Friday, one of the Hindus revealed to the media that he was attacked by his Muslim neighbor to whom he had alerted about the riots and asked to stay safe amid the violence.

In an exclusive conversation with India TV, the Hindu victim said that he had asked his Muslim neighbors to stay secure amid the escalating violence. He stated that his neighbors defrauded him and joined the rioters who were pelting stones and petrol bombs on Hindu residences.

“As I heard of violence escalating during the Ram Navmi procession in another area of Khargone, I told my neighbors to lock themselves safe in their houses. I also closed the doors to protect my family. Later, these Muslim neighbors joined the rioters and led a mob attack on my family”, the victim said on April 15.

He added that there was no procession in his area but the Muslims began targeting all the Hindu residents of Khargone. “They pelted stones, burnt vehicles belonging to Hindus, threw petrol bombs to create fear in the minds of Hindus. Suddenly 200-300 Muslims gathered in my colony and abused us. They banged at my door intending to break it but could not. So they broke my electricity meter and wrote outside my house ‘Yeh Ghar Bikau Hai'”, he said. (Time Stamp- 26:00 onward)

The Hindu victim continued to curse his Muslim neighbours who joined the rioters to attack them. He said that his neighbours maintained good relations with his family earlier, but unveiled their real faces on April 10.

“I and my family inside the house were scared as 200-300 people began thrashing the door. I covered my younger son’s mouth to avert his cries from reaching the rioters. Later they went away but destroyed the outer side of my house”, he added.

In the ground report by India TV, the residences belonging to Muslims in the colony could be seen untouched and safe. Properties and assets owned by Hindus however could be seen destroyed. The report showed the burnt vehicles with ‘Aum’ written on them, remains of the petrol bombs and bricks that were targeted at the Hindus on Sunday. The report further mentioned that the Muslims had climbed up to the terraces of buildings and had deliberately targeted non-Muslims.

Last week, a Ram Navmi procession in the Khargone area of Madhya Pradesh was attacked by Islamists which led to communal riots disrupting peace in the state. The Islamists pelted stones at the procession that began in the Talab Chowk area of Khargone on April 10. Islamists also attacked Hindu women and taunted them saying, “Where is your Ram? We Ravans have come to abduct you”.

Riots escalated after several vehicles and shops were set on fire. The cops struggled to pacify the situation and resorted to firing tear gas shells to disperse the violent crowd. During the orgy of violence, a total of 24 people were injured, including six police personnel. The Khargone administration later took strict action against the miscreants who had pelted stones. The illegally constructed buildings owned by the stone pelters were bulldozed by the administration.

The Police suspect that the attack was pre-planned and that it is part of a huge conspiracy. While the investigation in the case is underway, the Police continue to guard the area, and section 144 stays imposed.