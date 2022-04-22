A fundraising campaign has been started to help the ‘victims’ of anti-encroachment drives across the country. Various state governments, including Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and the New Delhi Municipal Corporation authorities in the national capital, had razed down building belonging to encroachers, following which a campaign has been launched, apparently with the aim of helping the ‘victims’ of the anti-encroachment drive.

Mohammed Zubair, the co-founder of the alleged ‘fact-checking’ website Alt News, put out a tweet initiating a fundraising campaign to “help people whose buildings and shops” were demolished. He asked local volunteers to help in collecting the names of the people who would need help.

Plan is to start one single campaign which would have all the names, The raised amount should directly go their accounts from the platform. Request local activists/Reporters to DM. — Mohammed Zubair (@zoo_bear) April 20, 2022

He asked others to share the link so that they could donate to ‘victims’ of Khargone, Karauli, Sendhwa, Jahangirpuri and Roorkee.

Several other left-liberal ‘journalists’ also shared the links of the alleged fundraiser asking people to fund Muslim ‘victims’. They shared the links to fundraising events started by the Miles2Smile Foundation.

Source: Twitter

According to the fundraising platforms Ketto’s links shared by Mohammed Zubair, the rehabilitation work is being carried out by an obscure organisation known as Miles2Smile Foundation.

However, it turns out that the Miles2Smiles Foundation, which is raising funds for the alleged victims, had previously raised funds for illegal Rohingya Muslim immigrants settling in the country. The Miles2Smiles Foundation claims to be an organisation that provides relief and rehabilitation to distressed individuals or groups and educational upliftment of the marginalised and underprivileged.

According to their website, the foundation has carried out eight fundraising campaigns to help more than 1,800 victims of the Bihar Floods, the Covid-19 pandemic and also the Muslim ‘victims’ of the Anti-Hindu Delhi riots that took place in February 2020.

Well, apart from helping to raise funds for Indian Muslim ‘victims’, the foundation has also helped illegal Rohingya Muslims who have settled in camps in the country.

The Rohingya connection of Miles2Smiles Foundation

According to Aasif Mujtaba, the founder of the Miles2Smiles Foundation, the organisation had set up a learning centre at a Rohingya camp at Nuh in Haryana. The organisation had raised funds for the construction work for the Rohingya Refugees at Nuh in Haryana and had also built housing units, he had claimed on Twitter in January this year. It is worth noting that Nuh belongs to Mewat in Haryana, the region that is notoriously known as “Mini Pakistan“, where tales of abduction, rapes and forced conversions of Hindus have been routinely reported.

Source: Twitter

Besides learning centres for illegal Rohingya Muslims settled in the county, the Miles2Smiles had also started a fundraising event to enrol around 150 Rohingya kids on the centre to make them learn English, Maths, Science, and Computers along with Urdu and Arabic. Strangely, the foundation had also arranged Quran classes for the Rohingya kids at the refugee camps at Nuh, Haryana.

Source: Twitter

In March this year, Aasif Mujtaba had put out another tweet saying it is heart-wrenching for him to witness the atrocities and genocide being allegedly committed against the Rohingya Muslims and expressed happiness for working with them in Nuh and Delhi.

Source: Twitter

It is pertinent to note that Rohingya Muslims, often portrayed by the left intelligentsia as one of the most persecuted minorities globally, have turned out to be a security threat in many countries where they have been rehabilitated. India has been deeply involved in rehabilitating and sheltering the battered ethnic group. Currently, there are about 36,000 Rohingyas in India, out of which only 9000 are officially registered. They remain concentrated in states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi.

However, Rohingya Muslims are now becoming a genuine security threat to India. Rohingya Muslims are reported to have links with global jihadi outfits, including terror organisations that are supporting an armed jihad in Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, many Rohingyas who are settled in various parts of the country have been caught for their role in violence and other criminal activities.

Miles2Smiles leads the campaign to seek donations for the ‘victims’ of the anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

Just last week, following the Jahangirpuri violence, the local Hindus had suspected the role of illegal Rohingya Muslims settling in Delhi and Bangladeshi Muslims in the attacks against Hindus. The locals who were attacked by the mob of Muslims in this area held the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims responsible for the crimes that took place in the area.

Strangely, the same organisation, with a dangerous record of funding illegal Rohingya settlers in the country, has started fundraising campaigns for the illegal encroachers. Some of them have been accused of instigating violence against Hindus across the country.

On the looks of it, the fundraising campaign is another attempt to compensate the poor Muslim ‘victims’ who have been accused of pelting stones and unleashing violence against Hindus who participated in a procession that passed through the region on Hanuman Jayanti. Perhaps, the fundraising campaign serves two intentions for the liberal-secular establishment, the first being consolidating financial resources for the encroachers; secondly, and possibly the most important thing: to portray Muslims as ‘victims’ of ‘vendetta’.

It is not clear whether it is just Muslim ‘victims’ who will benefit from fundraising initiated by Miles2Smiles Foundation. Several Hindu families have also lost their houses and commercial establishment owing to the rule of law followed by these authorities during their anti-encroachment drive. So far, based on the tweets of the promoters, there are no signs that the Hindu victims, who were not only at the receiving end of attacks by Muslim mobs, but also the anti-encroachment drives, will also be compensated.

So far, the fundraising campaign has managed to raise Rs.19.42 lakhs within a span of 24 hours. The foundation has set a target of raising Rs.1 crore to help ‘victims’ of anti-encroachment drives.