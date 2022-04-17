Stone pelters attacked a Hanuman Jayanti procession in the Jahangirpuri area in Delhi on 16th April 2022, and several people including policemen were injured in the incident. Owners of small shops in the Jahangirpuri area were also targeted in the violence that followed the stone-pelting. The shop owners said that they are fed up with the criminal activities of the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims who are living in the surrounding area. The local owners of small businesses who were attacked by the mob of Muslims in this area held the Rohingyas and Bangladeshi Muslims responsible for the crimes that took place in the area.

In a video shared by Pradeep Bhandari on Twitter, a local owner of a small shop is seen informing about the atrocities caused by the rioters to the small businesses there. He said, “When they (rioters) attacked, they also vandalized the Indian flag. They pelted stones on the idol of Lord Hanuman. Then they marched ahead and reached here. They broke this shop of ours. We had nothing to do with them. But they came here and broke our shop. We are fed up with them. These are the Bangladeshi Muslims.”

He further said, “There is a vegetable market in the C-block area. Our daughters, sisters, and ladies go there to purchase the daily vegetables. These people try to tease them and sometimes they even molest them. Sometimes they even snatch their mobile phones. All sorts of requests and complaints have been done but nobody in India has listened to us yet. We are Indians. We live in India. Nobody is interested in listening to us. They are the outsiders. They, the Rohingyas have come from Bangladesh. Their every concern is heard carefully.”

Talking about the criminal acts in the Jahangirpuri area in which the Bangladeshi Muslims and the Rohingyas are involved, he said, “There is no single crime they do not commit. They sell charas, weed, etc. They are the thieves and they only are the miscreants. They are a big bunch of thugs. They are nomads. They are heard but we are never listened to in India.”

He added, “And this has been their way right from the beginning. When Hindu brothers took the Rathyatra processions with an idol of Lord Hanuman on the chariot, they pelted stones on that. This is the root cause of this violence. There was no prior fight as claimed by many others. All this argument is false. A minimum of 60 injured people including a policeman are admitted to the hospital.”

The shop owner said that they are facing the atrocities by the Rohingyas just because they are Hindus. He said, “We are beaten there. No Hindu lives in that area anymore. Bangladeshi Muslims live in that C-block area. The area earlier housed a lane full of Hindus. But all of them are expelled by the Muslims. They beat Hindus and expelled them out of the area. Afraid Hindus sold their houses and left that area. This is not the story of one day. This problem exists here for a long time. Our sisters and daughters cannot safely pass from that area.”

The shop owner also said that there is a Chor Bazar in the Jahangirpuri area where all these miscreants sell and buy the stolen items. He said, “They have surrounded the whole road by putting the scrap all over here and there. You go there on Sunday. There is a Sunday Bazar which is actually a Chor Bazar. Due to this violence, it may not take place this Sunday. But you come after a month. Every stolen item is sold in that market. These Bangladeshi Muslims and Rohingyas sell the same in front of the Kali mandir and earn.”

When the Hanuman Jayanti Shobhayatra was passing through the C block of the Jahangiurpuri, suddenly some people pelted stones on the process from the rooftops in the area. After the attack, the people in the process also started pelting stones at the attackers in retaliation and triggered communal violence in the process.