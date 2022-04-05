The Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, 5 April, passed The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, paving the way for the unification of three municipal corporations of Delhi.

The Bill was tabled by the Government on Tuesday to unify the three municipal corporations of Delhi to ensure a robust setup for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources.

Rajya Sabha passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, with voice vote.



The Bill seeks amendment to the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957, to unify three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity. — ANI (@ANI) April 5, 2022

The development came after Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday questioned in Rajya Sabha the step-motherly treatment given to three Municipal Corporation of Delhi(MCD) by the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party government in the national capital.

“Questions have been raised on the government’s constitutional capacity to bring the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022. Those who call us power-hungry should look at themselves in the mirror,” Amit Shah added.

In his speech in Rajya Sabha, Shah emphasised the need for the smooth functioning of the three municipal corporations that control around 1,400 sq km of the city.

He also added that the trifurcation of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was done in a hurry in 2012 which led to an imbalance.

“I searched the reason for which the municipal body (MCD) was divided but no reason was available in any file,” he said, adding that the objective for such a move was known only to the people who had brought it.

The Home Minister further added that after 10 years of division, the results were not as expected. All the three municipal corporations took different policies, he averred.

“There was no unanimity in the policies adopted for a city. This is because when they were trifurcated their financial resources and responsibilities were not properly addressed,” he said.

Last week, the Lok Sabha had passed the Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to unify the three municipal corporations in Delhi.