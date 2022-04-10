Sunday, April 10, 2022
Updated:

West Bengal: Ram Navami procession attacked in Howrah, several participants injured

The Ram Navami procession was attacked in the midway near Fazir Bazar at PM Basti on GT Road in Shibpur, Howrah

OpIndia Staff
As Hindus across the world celebrate Ram Navami, several incidents of religious processions taken out on the occasion being attacked have happened in several places in the country. In one such incident, a Ram Navami Procession in Howrah in West Bengal was attacked, and the devotees had to abandon the procession due to the attack by Muslims. Several participants of the procession were injured in the attack including stone pelting.

Several videos have been posted on social media, showing the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra coming under attack in Howrah, the twin city of Kolkata. According to Twitter users from the city, the Muslim mob pelted stones at the procession, and the police didn’t do anything to stop the attack.

The procession was organised Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Bahini, and it was started from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur. However, the procession was attacked in the midway near Fazir Bazar at PM Basti on GT Road in Shibpur, Howrah.

West Bengal BJYM Vice President Priyanka Sharma posted a video on Twitter to inform about the attack, who said that when the procession was on its way, stones were pelted on them. She further alleged that after attack, police had lathi charged on the Hindu procession, and later arrested them, but didn’t take action on the attackers.

Please Watch this Video🙏🏻

Today Peacefuls were pelted stones on us during the Shobha Yatra of Ram Navami in G.T Rd, Howrah(WB) and when we protested against it, then police LATHI CHARGED & ARRESTED us.
This is the Democracy in WB.
This is the Democracy in WB.@SuvenduWB @swapan55 @DrSukantaBJP @IndranilKhan pic.twitter.com/p3h4VkpXGh

— Priyanka Sharma 🇮🇳 (@Priyankabjym) April 10, 2022

She also urged union home minister Amit Shah to impose president’s rule in West Bengal, saying condition of Hindus are very bad in the state.

Several participants of the procession were injured due to the attack, and were shifted to hospitals for treatment. Some of them were seriously injured due to stone pelting.

The attack and the subsequent action by police completely disrupted the religious procession. But the mob was not satisfied with it, and the procession was abandoned and the Hindus had left the place, the Islamists started attacking houses and shops belonging to the Hindus.

The attack which started during the day continued into the evening, and several vehicles were also burned by the mob.

Later when police tried to control the attacks, the mob also attacked police and pelted stones on them.

A similar incident had taken place in Gujarat today, where a Ram Navami procession was attacked while going through a Muslim dominated area in Himmatnagar.

OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

