As Hindus across the world celebrate Ram Navami, several incidents of religious processions taken out on the occasion being attacked have happened in several places in the country. In one such incident, a Ram Navami Procession in Howrah in West Bengal was attacked, and the devotees had to abandon the procession due to the attack by Muslims. Several participants of the procession were injured in the attack including stone pelting.

Several videos have been posted on social media, showing the Ram Navami Shobha Yatra coming under attack in Howrah, the twin city of Kolkata. According to Twitter users from the city, the Muslim mob pelted stones at the procession, and the police didn’t do anything to stop the attack.

After Banaskantha #Gujarat Peacefuls attacked on #Ramanavami Shobha Yatra 👇 in #Howrah, West Bengal.



Hindus organise Iftar parties for them in our temples 🛕 and they pelt stones at us during the Ram Navami.



Still we don’t learn. 😡 pic.twitter.com/hksl2p6KiU — Sushil Sancheti 🇮🇳 (@SushilSancheti9) April 10, 2022

The procession was organised Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal and Durga Bahini, and it was started from Indian Institute of Engineering Science and Technology, Shibpur. However, the procession was attacked in the midway near Fazir Bazar at PM Basti on GT Road in Shibpur, Howrah.

West Bengal BJYM Vice President Priyanka Sharma posted a video on Twitter to inform about the attack, who said that when the procession was on its way, stones were pelted on them. She further alleged that after attack, police had lathi charged on the Hindu procession, and later arrested them, but didn’t take action on the attackers.

She also urged union home minister Amit Shah to impose president’s rule in West Bengal, saying condition of Hindus are very bad in the state.

This is How people of Muslim community Welcomed the peaceful procession rally carried out on the occasion of Shri Ram Navami at Howrah, West Bengal.

Police found themselves helpless in front of peacefulls.@shradhasumanrai @imrohitbjp @PratyushWB @SastiKavitri @raianand84 pic.twitter.com/YQPDfBgeuy — Ravi Shaw (@AdvRaviShaw) April 10, 2022

Several participants of the procession were injured due to the attack, and were shifted to hospitals for treatment. Some of them were seriously injured due to stone pelting.

🙏🇮🇳🚩🔱Stones were pelted by the”Visesh Samuday”on a peaceful #RamNavami Shova Yatra in Howrah,West Bengal.A lady was seriously injured and was rushed for treatment.Hindus are being denied to celebrate their festivals in their own homeland.What kind of SECULARISM is this?!🚩🚩🚩 pic.twitter.com/pVOCgBTnQ4 — N.K.AGARWAL (@NKAgarwal1234) April 10, 2022

The attack and the subsequent action by police completely disrupted the religious procession. But the mob was not satisfied with it, and the procession was abandoned and the Hindus had left the place, the Islamists started attacking houses and shops belonging to the Hindus.

M0b vandalized shops ,forcibly entered into houses , bu₹nt vehicles pic.twitter.com/jdvinClAxz — BALA (@erbmjha) April 10, 2022

The attack which started during the day continued into the evening, and several vehicles were also burned by the mob.

M0b vandalized shops ,forcibly entered into houses , bu₹nt vehicles pic.twitter.com/jdvinClAxz — BALA (@erbmjha) April 10, 2022

Later when police tried to control the attacks, the mob also attacked police and pelted stones on them.

A similar incident had taken place in Gujarat today, where a Ram Navami procession was attacked while going through a Muslim dominated area in Himmatnagar.