NDTV’s Ravish Kumar, who often peddles fake news and has frequent meltdowns on Facebook against Prime Minister Modi, has once again gone on a rant targeting PM Modi. Using the much-publicized Bollywood wedding of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, Ravish again tried to use his cliched thinly-veiled sarcasm to target the Prime Minister.

Ravish Kumar, in his Facebook post, appealed to Indian media to show the entire wedding without interruption, and not to take a break to start running Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi’s monthly radio program. He also requested PM Modi to avoid making any TV appearances during this time, so that he can enjoy the coverage of the wedding.

Ravish Kumar’s Facebook post where he went on yet another deranged rant

The NDTV anchor also had some advice for the guests attending this high-profile wedding. He asked the guests to thank PM Modi on camera at the event, or else Enforcement Directorate (ED) will be at their house before they return. Apparently, the action against some high-profile people by the Enforcement Directorate in cases of financial fraud is really bothering Ravish Kumar.

Ravish also took this opportunity to target PM Modi for the prices of lemons, asking the guests not to carry back lemons in their pockets from the wedding venue.

The rant against PM Modi on the occasion of Ranbir-Alia wedding left netizens flummoxed, and even got some people worried about the state of mind of the NDTV anchor.

Ravish is Sick, he really needs mental treatment.



रणबीर-आलिया की शादी में भी इन्हें मोदी-मन की बात, ईडी रेड ही दिख रहा।



प्यार में पागल होना सुना था, नफ़रत में पागल होते पहली बार देख रहा हूँ। pic.twitter.com/4GdkUK5XsR — Ankur Singh (@iAnkurSingh) April 15, 2022

Ravish Kumar and his Facebook rants

This is not the first time that Ravish has gone on a deranged rant using his Facebook account. Previously, he had accused BJP IT cell of targeting him just because someone on the internet made a meme about him. This wasn’t his first rant about the BJP IT cell, Ravish had also attacked them for questioning the Kerala government’s mishandling of the Coronavirus crisis. Like a good journalist, Ravish defended the government from the questions raised over their poor performance.

Ravish has also frequently used Facebook to spread fake news related to PM Modi and BJP. On one such occasion, he accused Dainik Bhaskar of publishing a full-page birthday wish for PM Modi, before being educated by Bhaskar bureau chief about the way advertisements are published in newspapers.

Apart from ranting against BJP IT Cell and PM Modi at every available opportunity, Ravish also sees a conspiracy against him at every turn. When NDTV was dropped from some popular packs because of abysmal TRPs, Ravish called it a plan to block access to NDTV.