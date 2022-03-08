Propagandist and alleged journalist Ravish Kumar has got triggered over a meme that has mocked him for the NDTV exit polls showing a victory with a clear majority to BJP in the recently concluded assembly elections of Uttar Pradesh. On 7th March 2022, NDTV has presented the results of its exit polls for the assembly elections recently held in five states.

Ravish Kumar of NDTV has often peddled an anti-BJP agenda from the various shows on the NDTV channel. In fact, his hate for BJP is such that it has translated to spreading propaganda against Hindus at large. Therefore, when the exit poll results of the recent assembly elections were released, NDTV predicting BJP’s win was a schadenfreude moment for most BJP supporters and those who do not subscribe to the blatant lies and propaganda peddled by NDTV and Ravish Kumar. As a result, several memes mocking them appeared on social media.

One such meme by a satire page named ‘Sarcasm Politics’ had portrayed Ravish Kumar and the caption in the meme read, “with great pain and grief I hereby convey you that BJP set to win Uttar Pradesh says early exit polls.”

Ravish Kumar is shown in this meme, signing papers with both the hands like a character named Virus in the film ‘3Idiots’.

It is notable that NDTV had published in its exit polls that BJP will win around 242 seats in Uttar Pradesh assembly elections to form a government in the state with a clear majority. As Ravish’s propaganda against BJP is well known, the meme went viral in no time. Ravish Kumar took to Facebook to rant about how is he is being targeted by “BJP supporters and IT cell”.

In his post, he said, “IT cell thinks of me even before it thinks about Modi. They start to imagine my reactions to the results. I am not impressed by the election results and neither am I very interested in election coverage anymore. The exit poll has said that BJP is winning in UP on 10th March, so from now only they are making memes on me.”

Ravish Kumar’s victim playing at harmless memes going viral was ironic, to say the least. Ravish Kumar has been spreading blatant lies to target not just BJP and PM Modi but also Hindus at large. For example, it was only recently that Ravish Kumar spread abdominal lies about the paddy procurement by the central government. After PIB wrote a letter to NDTV, Ravish Kumar had to retract and apologise for his lies. In fact, Ravish Kumar’s hatred for BJP is such, that he had. even hailed foreign interference in India’s domestic affairs and had an extended meltdown after India administered COVID vaccines at a break-neck speed.

Given that Ravish Kumar’s hatred for BJP and by extension, Hindus and India itself are well known, it is no surprise that Indians would mock him when his nefarious agenda fails.

The results of the assembly elections will be declared on 10th March 2022. In most of the exit polls, BJP is seen to be winning in Uttar Pradesh.